



Naomie Olindo is paying tribute to her father, Joel Olindo, after he lost his battle to esophageal cancer.

I lost a piece of my heart last Friday. After privately fighting esophageal cancer for 12 excruciating months, my dad lost the only fight he’s ever lost,” the 26-year-old Southern Charm star wrote alongside a photo from her dad’s hospital bed on Monday, December 23, via Instagram. “He died peacefully surrounded by people that loved him more than words can explain. I missed him before he was even gone, and I can’t imagine what this road will be like. If someone you love is fighting this horrible disease, please know my heart is with you and it truly aches for you. There aren’t really words for this pain but I’m very thankful for the kindness and love our friends and family have shown my mom and me during the most difficult time of our life.”

Naomie concluded her post by inviting her family and friends to Joel’s Saturday, January 4, 2020, wake at Nico, their family restaurant, in Charleston, South Carolina.

“If he impacted your life in a tiny way or in a big way, we would love to see you there to celebrate my dad, the most amazing person I have ever known 💙,” she concluded.

The Bravo personality’s costars were quick to send love in the comments section. “So sorry to hear this. 🙏 Best to you and your family,” Shep Rose wrote.

Cameran Eubanks added, “Can’t imagine your hurt. A beautiful soul and precious man. I’m so, so sorry.”

Vanderpump Rules star Katie Maloney also sent support. “Sending my love to you and your family ❤️,” she wrote.

Back in April 2017, Naomie admitted during an appearance on Stassi Schroeder’s “Straight Up With Stassi” podcast that her biggest fear is losing a parent.

“I am scared of everything, this is true, but because I’m scared of everything, I have to be really brave and face all my fears, so it ends up helping me be more confident than I would normally be because I have to literally make myself. I don’t know. I’m just a worry-wart, that’s who I am. My mom is the same way. I’ll stress about anything,” she said. “Without getting too dark … My worst, worst fear is losing my parents.”

Alongside his wife, Joel has made appearances on Southern Charm after Naomie joined the cast of the hit during season 3. The series is expected to return to Bravo in 2020.