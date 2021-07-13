A heartbreaking turn of events. Naomie Olindo broke her silence after her sudden split from Metul Shah and seemingly confirmed rumors that their relationship ended due to infidelity.

“Nothing will be worse than losing my dad but this is a close second. Betrayal is never easy for anyone and I’m just so sorry to anyone else that has stumbled across those terrible messages,” the 28-year-old Southern Charm alum wrote alongside a teary selfie on Monday, July 12, via Instagram Stories.

Earlier on Monday, Instagram account BestofBravo reported that Olindo discovered Shah was unfaithful after they moved to New York City together weeks prior. Olindo’s agent Paul Desisto subsequently confirmed to People magazine that “Naomie and Metul are no longer together” as speculation that she discovered text messages between the doctor, 29, and another woman continued to make headlines.

“I’m absolutely positive I will regret posting this tomorrow but so many of you have reached out saying you’re feeling a similar pain,” the reality TV personality wrote on Monday. “I’m so so sorry.”

Us Weekly has reached out to Olindo and Shah, who dated for three years, regarding the split and accusations. According to Desisto, she is “back in Charleston and plans to stay there for the time being” after the twosome bid farewell to South Carolina in May.

Olindo’s close friend Helen Hall fueled cheating speculation by sharing a video of the besties singing Carrie Underwood’s “Before He Cheats” on Monday.

“Name the song, fam ✌🏽🔥,” Hall wrote via Instagram.

Olindo’s former costar Madison LeCroy chimed in in the comments section, writing, “I dug my key into the side of his pretty little souped-up four-wheel drive! (That he can’t afford).”

The fashion designer joined the cast of Southern Charm during season 3 amid her relationship with OG cast member Craig Conover. They split in 2014 after documenting their ups and downs on seasons 3 and 4. She introduced fans to Shah during season 6 of the Bravo series, which was Olindo’s last year on the show.

“I’m so thankful for what the show gave me because it does open a lot of doors and there are a lot of advantages then it comes a time when the good doesn’t outweigh the bad anymore where it’s time to walk away,” Olindo said on the “Skinny Confidential” podcast in July 2020 after quitting the show alongside Cameran Eubanks and Chelsea Meissner. “Personally, I feel like I walked away at a time that was right for me and that’s how Cam and Chelsea feel too and you know other people that aren’t ready to walk away and want to keep doing it, that’s their prerogative and I’m very supportive of that. I still love most of the people on there.”