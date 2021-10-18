The ultimate multi-show Bravo romance! After growing closer with boyfriend Craig Conover while filming Winter House, Paige DeSorbo exclusively tells Us Weekly that an appearance on Southern Charm is not out of the question for her.

“Well, I am in a relationship with someone who is on Southern Charm. So you probably will see me pop up here and there, but we’ll see,” Paige, 28, told Us while promoting Bravo’s Winter House crossover show.

Paige and Craig, 32, first sparked romance rumors after filming the new reality show in Vermont earlier this year. After the duo were spotted together on multiple occasions, the Summer House star denied rumors that there was anything more than a friendship between them.

Earlier this month, a source told Us that the dynamic between the two reality stars “turned into a relationship as they’ve spent more time together in recent weeks.”

Paige, for her part, confirmed to Us that she is now dating Craig after being friends for a while. As the twosome focus on their long-distance romance, the “Giggly Squad” podcast host teased that she’s been enjoying her time in Charleston so far.

“Everyone that Craig hangs out with could not be nicer to me. I’ve met pretty much everyone,” she told Us. “I knew Shep [Rose] and Austin [Kroll] from a couple of years ago and everyone really is so lovely. Shep’s girlfriend is one of my favorite people ever, Taylor [Ann Green] is, like, such a sweetheart. Everyone’s been really nice.”

The Sewing Down South founder also recently talked to Us about the crossover happening between several Bravo shows and what fans can expect in the future.

“You’ll see our dynamics from Winter House then carry into this summer and who knows how that’s going to go,” Craig noted to Us in October. “I just love that. Bravo is kind of the new Marvel universe [with] everyone becoming friends. I think everyone that likes to watch it has some really exciting stuff to see in the next several months coming up.”

For now, though, viewers will first get to see where it all started on Winter House. Ahead of the premiere, Paige hinted that sparks flew between her and newcomer Andrea Denver during the season.

“I mean that accent and when you’ve go in vacation mode and you have, like, a vacation fling, we definitely fell right into that,” the New York native told Us.

The trailer for Winter House showed Paige and Andrea, 30, packing on the PDA during their time in Vermont.

“Andrea is one of the nicest people ever, and it was just easy to talk to him. So it just naturally happened and everyone kind of coupled up after like the first two days,” Paige detailed to Us. “We were always together.”

Even though their romantic connection was short-lived, the Bravo personality admitted that she is still on good terms with the model.

“Actually, we are still really good friends and everything really played out the way it was supposed to,” she added. “And we’re still very close.”

Paige also revealed that she wasn’t all that worried about Craig, who was still dating ex-girlfriend Natalie Hegnauer while filming in February, seeing the moments between her and Andrea.

“I think he’s pretty secure about where we are now. He had a girlfriend [during filming], so it’s not like I picked Andrea over Craig,” she explained. “It was pretty set in stone, like, what was happening. I would never go for someone who had a girlfriend. That’s just so not me. So it all happens the way it was supposed to.”

Winter House premieres on Bravo Wednesday, October 20, at 9 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi