Just friends! Months after Craig Conover and girlfriend Natalie Hegnauer called it quits, rumors swirled that he’s since moved on with fellow Bravo star Paige Desorbo.

The Southern Charm personality, 32, was spotted with the Summer House star, 28, at the PGA Tour’s FedExCup Playoffs in Jersey City, New Jersey, on Thursday, August 19. However, a source tells Us Weekly exclusively that the reality stars “are not dating.”

The insider adds, “They are good friends who enjoy each other’s company.”

According to an eyewitness, the pair were “all smiles” as they walked around the grounds at the Northern Trust tournament, where two of his friends — Dustin Johnson and Keegan Bradley — were participating.

Conover later posed for a photo on the grounds, writing via Instagram, “‘Inside the ropes’ at the Northern Trust for the start of the FedEx Cup. Great seeing my buddies @djohnsonpga & @keeganbradley1 (you too @austin_johnson12) let’s gooo @pgatour @thentgolf #fedexcup.”

DeSorbo commented, “Who’s your caddy,” which had fans buzzing about their relationship status.

Earlier this year, Desorbo was spotted with Conover in Charleston, South Carolina, but quickly shut down dating speculation during an appearance on the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast.

“Craig and I are a thousand percent not dating,” she explained in April. “Craig and I have known each other for years. We’ve always gotten along. We’ve always been friends. We have, like, very similar personalities. We are not romantically involved or anything, but we are very good friends.”

Conover and Hegnauer, whom he met in 2019, “broke up months ago,” per the insider. “They are still good friends, it just wasn’t a good match.”

The Sewing Down South founder previously confirmed his single status during a May episode of his “Pillows and Beer” podcast.

“I’m going through, like, [a] break up, and it’s nothing terrible, it’s just so easy to drink to avoid dealing with anything,” Conover said at the time. “I didn’t do anything except, like, positive productivity. And now I’m, like, trying to stay in that groove because [it’s] like a dark place to be in.”

One month earlier, the South Carolina native told Us that he was still dating Hegnauer amid speculation he was involved with Summer House’s Ciara Miller following flirty Instagram exchanges.

“Well, there’s a lot that happens in Winter House, but no, I’m still with my girlfriend, Natalie, here in Charleston,” the lawyer exclusively revealed in April.

With reporting by Diana Cooper

