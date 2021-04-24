Paige DeSorbo wasn’t shy about wanting to end her relationship with Perry Rahbar during season 5 of Summer House, but how does her now ex-boyfriend feel about her airing their dirty laundry on the Bravo hit?

“We’re in a bunch of group chats together, one on, like, Instagram, one in texting. So we do communicate with our other friends. He does not watch the show. He says that people send him certain things,” the 28-year-old reality TV personality dished on Us Weekly’s “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast. “But we haven’t, like, rehashed anything. I think he knows that’s how I felt and whatever, but as far as I know, we’re good right now.”

Paige joked that “deep down” Perry probably “hates” her for talking about their issues on the show, but she’s confident they will move forward at some point after she ended their romantic relationship in September 2020.

“I’ve loved Perry as a person for, like, almost five years now. So even if he was upset with watching this last season, I don’t think that it would last. I think we will always have a respect level for each other,” she explained.

Bravo viewers watched Paige quickly realize during season 5 of Summer House, which aired its finale on Thursday, April 22, that she didn’t want to be in a relationship with Perry anymore. The “Giggly Squad” cohost, however, was unable to leave the Hamptons house while shooting the series, which he had no interest in being on.

“I think to bring your significant other on reality television with you, you have to really know that you guys are solid. Because the last thing I want is to bring someone on who is an extension of me, and them embarrass me or anything … I only want to be responsible for myself,” Paige told Us. “So, Perry not coming on, I actually liked that he didn’t want to be involved. For me, it was more that he didn’t want really to acknowledge it at all that, like, I had to be there for six weeks. That’s where the disconnect with us was coming from and that he wanted me to wrap this chapter up in my life and I just wasn’t ready for that.”

The Bravo star added that she knew before she even left to film in the summer of 2020 that their relationship wasn’t going to last.

“I didn’t want him coming to the house because I knew that our relationship — I wasn’t going to marry him. I knew that I wasn’t going to be with him long-term. And I didn’t want that to play out on television, like, I just really didn’t it,” she said. “And I’m the fact that I’m on reality TV and that is my job, it’s such a juxtaposition sometimes because I am very private when it comes to romantic relationships.”

Paige added that her situation with Perry isn’t comparable to Hannah Berner’s relationship with now-fiancé Des Bishop, who filmed two episodes of the show.

“I think the fact that Des wanted to come on the show in support of Hannah — and I mean, come on, like, now they’re engaged — obviously, he loves her, and he wanted to do that for her,” she said. “And my situation with Perry is very different.”