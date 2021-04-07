Summer House fans are finally getting answers about Paige DeSorbo’s relationship with Perry Rahbar. During Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek of the Thursday, April 8, episode of the Bravo series, she breaks down to costar Hannah Berner while discussing Des Bishop’s upcoming visit.

“My dream scenario would be he came tonight, like, the same night Des is coming, and we all had dinner together,” Paige, 28, tells Hannah, 29, referring to the comedian’s now-fiancé visiting the group in the Hamptons.

After Hannah asks how long she’s “willing to be with a guy who doesn’t want to hang out” with her friends, Paige gives more insight into their issues in a confessional.

“This is the second summer in a row without my boyfriend,” the fashionista says. “It’s the second summer that he’s made me feel bad for not hanging out with him and, like, putting me in a situation where I have to pick. If he didn’t want to come and spend the time in this house, I get that. But don’t make me feel guilty for me wanting to do it.”

Paige then gets emotional during her chat with Hannah.

“I’m just, like, frustrated,” she says as she starts to tear up. “If you really, really loved me and wanted to make it work, like, you’d figure it out. You’re the guy.”

When asked by her “Giggly Squad” cohost if she feels like she can have that “honest” conversation with Perry about how she’s feeling, Paige says no.

“I try and keep the peace in everything,” she explains.

Hannah replies, “He’s just going to continue what he’s doing unless you tell him. You have to call him out on his s—t. You’re hurting for him not to hurt.”

Paige started seeing Perry in between seasons 3 and 4 of Summer House. After they wrapped season 5 in September 2020, speculation surfaced that the pair had split. The following month, she confirmed the breakup.

“[Our listeners] the Gigglers are full-on detectives and found out that my boyfriend and I broke up before we even broke up,” she told Hannah on their podcast. “[It’s] confirmed. I am a single girl about the town now. … I used to be so scared of change, now I welcome that s—t. … What’s meant for you, you can’t mess it up.”

Summer House airs on Bravo Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.