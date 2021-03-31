Summer skin starts in the winter! Paige DeSorbo is known for her role on Bravo’s reality series Summer House but when she’s not filming, she’s keeping up with her skincare all year to make sure it’s ready for that Hampton’s summer glow.

Cleanse & Exfoliate

“I know we love a look, but it’s time for bed. So I remove my eyelashes and my first step is to take off all of my makeup. I use Ceramic Slip Cleanser by Sunday Riley,” the reality star showed Us. “Now that we have all of our makeup off, my next step is my exfoliant. It’s by Biologique – it’s P50. It is life-changing. Everybody needs to get one of these. I can’t say enough good things about it. I’ve been using it for three years now. My next step is Good Genes from Sunday Riley, this is a lactic acid treatment, an exfoliant. I only use this a couple times a week because my skin is pretty sensitive. Don’t forget your neck, people!”

Spare No Expense

“I know I do a ton of ‘looks for less’ with clothing, but when it comes to skincare, I really spare no expense,” the fashion influencer explained. “This is my moisturizer — it’s ISO Placenta by Biologique, it doesn’t sound appealing. It also doesn’t smell appealing whatsoever.”

Get Some Shut Eye

“I use Charlotte Tilbury eye cream. This is important to tap, don’t rub around the eyes,” DeSorbo said, while demoing. “Another tip I learned to make sure you’re avoiding your eyebrow hairline because if you get too much moisturizer in there and makeup, that can can make your eyebrows not grow. We don’t want that.”

Get Your Glow On

“This is one of my favorite favorites. This is Glow Recipe’s Watermelon Glow Sleeping Mask. I put this on every single night, I feel like it just has so much extra moisturizing hydration and especially because it’s so cold out and drying, I feel like I really need it,” the Bravo star explained. “So this is going to give you that, dewey, ‘She’s oiled, she’s hydrated, she’s drinking water, she’s not texting anyone back, she’s worrying about herself, she’s minding her own business when she has this.’”

To prevent dry, chapped lips, DeSorbo applies Laneige’s Lip Sleeping Mask.

Blemish Fighter

DeSorbo swears by this product for any breakouts: “This is my last step. I use Kate Somerville’s EradiKate and this is for every blemish – it will be gone in the morning. Sometimes I go a little bit overboard but it’s important. And now, I’m ready for bed!”

Summer House airs on Bravo Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.