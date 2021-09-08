Winter is coming — and it’s bringing love triangles. The cast of Winter House’s love lives are on display in the trailer released by Bravo on Wednesday, September 8.

“I don’t know how we’re going to make it 17 days,” Craig Conover tells his Southern Charm costar Austen Kroll after they arrive at the Vermont ski house.

The Kings Calling Brewing Co. founder — who replies, “I don’t either man” — is front and center in the drama of the hybrid series, hooking up with Summer House’s Lindsay Hubbard and Ciara Miller.

“It’s not about how you perform on the mountain, it’s how you look in the lodge, and you’re going to look great,” Austen tells Ciara before going in for a kiss in one clip. He later notes the nurse is “so pretty it’s, like, intimidating.”

“Are we finding love in Vermont?” Ciara asks Paige DeSorbo and Amanda Batula in another clip.

Paige, who is seen flirting with model Andrea Denver responds, “Vermont’s a crazy place!”

When their Summer House costar Lindsay arrives, however, Austen is happy to see her, exclaiming, “I’ve been waiting for your ass to get here.”

The publicist is later seen getting into bed with Austen and telling him, “I’m in love with you.” In other clips, however, she’s packing on the PDA with newcomer Jason Cameron.

Ciara, meanwhile, is all in on Austen, telling him, “You know that I f–king like you, I cried after our first date because I am scared to like you.”

The Charleston native’s ex Madison LeCroy is also dragged into the drama when he reveals she reached out. “Madison texted me and she goes, ‘Please tell me that you haven’t moved on,’” Austen tells Craig.

The love rectangle leaves Paige uneasy: “Hold on. Let me get this right: three girls fighting over Austin Kroll? Just confused.”

Elsewhere, Kyle Cooke, who is engaged to Amanda, is accused of flirting with newbie Gabby Kniery.

“Kyle was, like, hitting on me in the hot tub,” she claims before the teaser shows a crying Amanda.

Winter House premieres on Bravo Wednesday, October 20, at 9 p.m. ET. Scroll through to meet the cast: