What happens in Vermont might not stay in Vermont. Craig Conover is one of the Southern Charm cast members participating in Bravo’s new crossover series Winter House — and it sounds like there’ll be plenty of drama.

“You really get to learn a lot more about us,” the reality star, 32, told Us Weekly exclusively on Tuesday, October 5, while promoting his partnership with Fetch Rewards. “For Austen [Kroll] and me, it was definitely a new experience being under surveillance and to see us build new relationships with people we didn’t know.”

The new show debuts on Wednesday, October 20, and follows cast members from Southern Charm and Summer House as they vacation together in Vermont. In addition to Craig and Austen, 34, the series will feature Summer House stars Amanda Batula, Paige DeSorbo, Luke Gulbranson, Ciara Miller, Kyle Cooke and Lindsay Hubbard, plus several additional friends of the Bravo veterans.

“It’s a little more raw,” the Sewing Down South founder told Us of the series. “It’s a new side to us. You’re used to seeing us in suits and dressed up, and in very, like, social settings, but this will be the first time you get to see us really in a day to day.”

The “Pillows and Beer” podcast host is “really excited” for viewers to see his more relaxed side, but he added that there will be a few rough edges in the mix too.

“It’ll be a new side of our personality … [but] that also comes with its cons, because you also get to see us in our worst moments too,” he explained. “But I think it should be a healthy balance.”

Earlier this month, Us confirmed that the South Carolina native is dating Paige, 28, after the duo previously denied romance rumors.

“Their friendship turned into a relationship as they’ve spent more time together in recent weeks,” an insider told Us on Monday, October 4.

Earlier this year, the “Giggly Squad” host said that she and Craig were “a thousand percent not dating” despite speculation to the contrary. “Craig and I have known each other for years,” Paige explained during an April episode of the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast. “We’ve always gotten along. We’ve always been friends. We have, like, very similar personalities. We are not romantically involved or anything, but we are very good friends.”

Winter House premieres on Bravo Wednesday, October 20, at 9 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Samantha Holender