Bap-a-do! Romance and drama are in high supply on season 8 of Southern Charm — and not everyone will come out unscathed.

The Charleston crew, including original cast members Shep Rose, Craig Conover and Kathryn Dennis, are back in action in the first look at the new season, and all of their love lives are in trouble.

“I think hanging out one-on-one with an ex while you are dating someone is inappropriate,” Craig’s current girlfriend, Paige DeSorbo, says in the season 8 trailer, which was released on Monday, May 16. The Summer House star, 29, is seemingly hinting at the alleged hookup between Craig, 33, and his ex-girlfriend Naomie Olindo.

DeSorbo previously teased the briefly rekindled romance between her boyfriend (the two became official in fall 2021) and Naomie, 29, who rejoined the Southern Charm cast earlier this year after exiting ahead of season 7.

Earlier this month, DeSorbo told Andy Cohen, “I feel like if you’re gonna hook up with your ex-girlfriend, you should do it in Vegas,” seemingly confirming the alleged trist. “And so, when I heard those rumors, I wasn’t that mad. Just because I was in New York, doing whatever I wanted.”

Craig’s love triangle with Paige and Naomie isn’t the only relationship drama plaguing the squad this season: Shep, 42, and Taylor Ann Green are having issues of their own.

The twosome, who’ve been dating since March 2020, get into several arguments in the teaser, one of which only gets heightened by Austen Kroll’s involvement.

Austen, for his part, has a new flame in newbie Olivia Flowers as his ex-girlfriend Madison LeCroy flaunts her engagement ring to the group. (Her fiancé, Brett Randle, popped the question in October 2021.)

While Madison, 31, starts planning her nuptials, Kathryn, 30, appears to be heading for a breakup, fighting with her man, Chleb Ravenell, in the clip. (Us Weekly confirmed in November 2021 that the duo called it quits after more than one year.)

The fights, however, aren’t just for the lovebirds in the crew. Austen, 34, and Craig get into with each other after one of their nights on the town. The duo’s brawl is one of two altercations Austen has in the season 8 teaser.

The Kings Calling Brewing founder has an all-out fighting match with Shep toward the end of the trailer. “Austen, you’re a f—king joke. I can’t believe I’m sharing oxygen with you,” Shep yells at Austen as he confronts him in the kitchen.

Southern Charm season 8 premieres on Bravo Thursday, June 23, at 9 p.m. ET.

Scroll down for everything we learned from the explosive trailer: