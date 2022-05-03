A hint at what’s to come on Southern Charm? Paige DeSorbo was finally asked about speculation Craig Conover got cozy with ex-girlfriend Naomie Olindo after she moved back to Charleston last year.

“How did it feel to learn that rumors that Craig was hooking up with Naomie while hooking up with you? Do you think that’s why Craig took so long to commit?” Andy Cohen asked the Summer House star, 29, on the Monday, May 2, episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, reading a viewer question.

Whether she intended to or not, DeSorbo seemingly confirmed the fan speculation — but insisted it didn’t bother her.

“OK, I’m going to be totally honest. I feel like if you’re gonna hook up with your ex-girlfriend, you should do it in Vegas,” she replied, offering a new detail to the story that Cohen didn’t include. “And so, when I heard those rumors, I wasn’t that mad. Just because I was in New York, doing whatever I wanted and he didn’t hear about my rumors. So I was like, ‘OK, let’s keep this on the forefront.’”

Conover, 33, and Olindo, 29, called it quits in 2017 after dating on and off during seasons 3 and 4 of Southern Charm. While she moved on with Metul Shah, news broke in July 2021 that he allegedly cheated on her. Olindo subsequently moved back to Charleston and returned to Southern Charm after quitting to move to New York City with the doctor.

The What’s Wrong With My Sewing? author, meanwhile, has been linked to DeSorbo since May 2021. After hooking up throughout the summer, the Winter House costars made their relationship official that fall.

“She’s been really happy. I think she’s relieved in a weird way,” Conover said of Olindo on WWHL in October 2021 of her split from Shah. “And she’s happy to be back in Charleston and things happen for a reason. I don’t think she was that happy in her relationship. But I think she’s just happy to be living her own life again.”

Conover added at the time that DeSorbo has met “pretty much everyone” while he filmed season 8 of the show.

“I mean, Charleston’s a very incestuous, small town and if you’re going to be around, you’re gonna meet everyone very quickly so she’s, unfortunately, had to get used to being in the same room as a lot of exes,” he said.

Olindo, meanwhile, was asked about reuniting with Conover earlier this year, noting on the “Skinny Confidential Him & Her” podcast that she’s “definitely not” going to date her ex again — but played coy about their chemistry.

“I don’t know how to answer this. You’ll just have to watch the show, I guess,” she said in February. “I aired it all out on there. … He’s dating someone who I really like. Paige is great.”

