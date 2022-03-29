Craig Conover Book Revelations 10 Takeaways About Southern Charm Naomie

As Southern Charm fans know, Craig Conover is never one to shy away from expressing his opinions. In his new book, Pillow Talk: What’s Wrong With My Sewing?, the reality star is sharing his side of the story.

“As much as a non-Southern Charm book that it is — it’s a balanced book where you do get to see a ton of behind-the-scenes stuff that happened, which I’m really happy the network was OK with because everyone always wonders how we ended up on the show and how our friendships grew and where they were sprouted,” the 33-year-old author exclusively told Us Weekly ahead of the Tuesday, March 29, release. “So I think people love reading that. Who knows what [producer and costar] Whitney [Sudler-Smith] will think, but I hope they all like it.”

Craig added that he isn’t worried about what close friends and costars Austen Kroll and Shep Rose will think. “Shep, he’ll be fine. He might disagree on some of my analysis of our relationship,” he admitted.

While viewers may have thought his ex-girlfriend Naomie Olindo wouldn’t be thrilled about the book rehashing their romance, Craig told Us that she was part of the process.

“We interviewed Naomie for the book, so she had a lot of input and was very much involved,” he said, adding that she’s been “super positive” about the memoir.

When Southern Charm premiered on Bravo in 2014, original cast members included Craig, Shep, Cameran Eubanks, Thomas Ravenel and Whitney. Kathryn Dennis, who would go on to welcome two kids with Thomas, was featured in a recurring role until season 2. The show is set to return for its eighth season later this year, with Craig, Shep and Kathryn in full-time roles. Both Craig’s current girlfriend, Paige DeSorbo, and Naomie will also be featured.

“Obviously, you know, hanging out with your ex isn’t normal,” the Sewing Down South founder told Us. “It wasn’t too bad, but yeah, there are situations where you’re just like, ‘This is a wild situation to be in.’ [Paige and Naomie] are fine. There’s definitely a lot to look forward to in the new season. … Paige was in Charleston a lot during filming, and you’ll get to see her dynamic with pretty much everyone.”

