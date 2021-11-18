Going their separate ways. After more than one year of dating, Kathryn Dennis and Chleb Ravenell have called it quits on their romance.

“She broke up with him and they are no longer living together,” a source exclusively reveals to Us Weekly of Dennis, 30, and Ravenell, 32. “There is no bad ill-will between them.”

The insider notes that the model wanted to “get married again and have more kids,” following her 2016 split from ex Thomas Ravenel, with whom she shares Kensie, 7, and Saint, 6.

“Her future husband would have to be this amazing stepfather to her children and be someone who would make a serious commitment to her, and [Chleb] just wasn’t that,” the source adds. “They weren’t meant to be and even friends of hers picked up on it. She has so much love in her life as is with her little kiddos.”

Ahead of her split from Ravenell, the exes previously reached a new romantic milestone in April and moved into a Charleston, South Carolina, home together.

“So we got our first place together! 😏,” the Southern Charm star captioned an Instagram snap with Ravenell in April. “Let @thehomeedit and peel and stick projects begin 🏠💕🙏💫🔑🔨 #theonewheretheymoveintogether.”

Nearly one month later, the Western Michigan University alum gushed over the Bravo personality, writing via Instagram in May, “Happy Mother’s Day to [an] amazing mother and she’s pretty drippy💧.”

The pair first sparked romance speculation in July 2020, sharing loved-up Instagram snaps amid her ongoing custody drama with her Southern Charm costar, 59.

Dennis previously dated the former political figure on and off before their 2016 split. Shortly after their breakup, she temporarily lost custody as a result of her substance abuse struggles. After going through treatment, Dennis regained joint custody before filing for sole custody when Ravenel was arrested in July 2018. However, the Kensie + Saint founder lost custody again in March with supervised weekend visits instead.

Following her split from the former college football player, Dennis is searching for “The One” who can make her “entire family happy,” the source explains, noting she has not rekindled her romance with the politician. The coparents were photographed jointly celebrating Saint’s birthday earlier this month.

“Saint-asaurus hits the big 6!” Dennis wrote via Instagram Story on November 13. “Surrounded by love.”

The insider confirms to Us that the duo both attended their son’s party but “are not getting back together” and are trying to be “amicable for the sake of their children.”

With reporting by Diana Cooper