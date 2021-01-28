‘Southern Charm’ Star Kathryn Dennis Through the Years

It’s safe to say Kathryn Dennis’ life (and look) has changed a lot since she entered the spotlight.

Bravo fans met Dennis when season 1 of Southern Charm premiered in 2014. While she was only 21 years old at the time, she connected with Thomas Ravenel, who is nearly 30 years older than her.

“It’s so funny, like, season 1 Kathryn, that was a whole different person. I was such a child,” she told Bravo’s “The Daily Dish” podcast ahead of season 5 in 2018. “Like, when they did the flashback with my grandmother [this season], I was like, Jesus, I don’t [know] that person. Who is that person? It’s crazy. …. I kind of wish I was a little more prepared for the world in that sense.”

During the first three seasons, Dennis and Ravenel dated on and off and welcomed two kids: daughter Kensie and son Saint. The twosome’s tumultuous relationship turned even more toxic post-split as they argued over custody of their children — and Dennis checked into treatment for drug use.

“Just dealing with it all in the public eye, I think people have seen me not become defeated by it but rather become a better person and a much more involved, enlightened human,” she said of her journey on the series during the Southern Charm aftershow in 2018.

The only thing harder than keeping up with the drama in Dennis’ life is keeping up with the Southern Charm star’s ever-changing hair color. In addition to rocking different shades of red over the years, Dennis had lighter locks for the majority of 2017.

“I had the blonde for a solid year and I just was ready for something new. It makes me feel kind of like me again, it’s like season 1 Kathryn hair, just less magenta,” she explained on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in 2018. “It’s hard to match your natural red, so I just went with one that’s a little darker, maybe a little more hip.”

After going back to her ginger roots for two years, Dennis debuted a blonde bob in December 2020.

“First selfie in almost a year I guess blondes do have more fun 😌,” she wrote in January 2021 via Instagram.

Scroll through to see Dennis through the years: