Crushing coparenting! Exes Kathryn Dennis and Thomas Ravenel sweetly celebrated son Saint’s 6th birthday together.

Dennis, 30, posted Instagram Story photos of their little one’s dinosaur-themed party on Saturday, November 13, and her ex-boyfriend, 59, could be seen at the bash.

“Saint-asaurus hits the big 6!” the reality star, who also shares daughter Kensie, 7, with the politician, told her Instagram followers at the time. “Surrounded by love.”

The exes welcomed Kensie and Saint in March 2014 and November 2015, respectively, before splitting in 2016. The South Carolina natives were granted joint custody in 2018, and the 50/50 custody arrangement was confirmed in August of the following year.

In March, Ravenel’s lawyer told Us Weekly that Dennis had supervised weekend visitation with the kids after temporarily losing custody of them.

“It is exhausting to constantly defend yourself from someone who is trying to change reality — it can even make you question what you know happened, or what is true,” read a graphic she posted to Instagram Stories five months later. “It can be exhausting to live two lives: one for your children and for the world (everything is fine) and the other, where you are beaten down by the family court system.⁣ We see you and we stand with you. You are not alone.⁣”

Dennis has been dating Cheb Ravenell since July 2020. As for Ravenel, he welcomed his third child, his first with Heather Mascoe, in June 2020, naming the baby boy Jonathan. “We are both very happy,” Ravenel gushed to the Daily Mail at the time. “Heather is a phenomenal mom and they’re both doing well.”

Ravenel proposed to the nurse in December 2020 with his Instagram bio now saying that he is “happily engaged.”

Dennis found out about her ex’s expanding family when she found a positive pregnancy test at her house, she said in a November 2020 Southern Charm episode.

“He was like, ‘Wasn’t me, must have been someone else,’” she recalled. “I had heard that he had been spotted at an OBGYN with a girl who was showing. It’s not a normal thing. … My family, a piece of it was taken away. It’s no longer the Ravenels.”

Keep scrolling to see Dennis and Ravenel ringing in their youngest child’s big day, from his dinosaur cake to his decorations.