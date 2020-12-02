Engaged!

Southern Charm’s Thomas Ravenel Is Officially Engaged to Heather Mascoe 5 Months After Welcoming Their Son

By

Thomas Ravenel is officially off the market! The Southern Charm alum has gotten engaged to girlfriend Heather Mascoe.

The Daily Mail reported the news of Ravenel and Mascoe’s relationship milestone on Tuesday, December 1. The 58-year-old politician also updated both his Twitter and Instagram bios to state that he is “happily engaged.”

Ravenel previously tweeted in October about how he planned to say “I do” to Mascoe, writing: “Did anyone know I’m getting married?” When asked by a follower about whether he planned to get a prenup, he added, “Not with this one. No need.”

Heather Mascoe and Thomas Ravenel. Courtesy Thomas Ravenel/Instagram
Heather Mascoe and Thomas Ravenel. Courtesy Thomas Ravenel/Instagram

Before their engagement was confirmed, Ravenel announced that the then-exes had welcomed their first child together on June 29.

“We’ve named him Jonathan Jackson Ravenel and he was born by C-section,” he told the Daily Mail in July. “We are both very happy. Heather is a phenomenal mom and they’re both doing well.”

In addition to Jonathan, the Bravolebrity shares daughter Kensie, 6, and son Saint, 4, with his ex Kathryn Dennis. After Ravenel and Dennis, 29, split in 2015, they found themselves in a messy custody battle over their little ones.

During an episode of Southern Charm that aired last month, Dennis revealed that Ravenel had tried to hide the news of Mascoe’s pregnancy from her. “A while back, I found a positive pregnancy test at his house and he was like, ‘Wasn’t me, must have been someone else,’” she said on the Bravo show’s November 12 episode. “I had heard that he had been spotted at an OBGYN with a girl who was showing. It’s not a normal thing.”

The model got confirmation of the pregnancy from her attorney, and she admitted to not knowing what her “next step” would be. “I cannot believe I’ve been living in the house with this man who has been hiding a secret that he has a child on the way,” she said in a confessional. “Meanwhile, I’m like, ‘Oh, maybe if we got back together, this is what it would be like.’ My family, a piece of it was taken away. It’s no longer the Ravenels.”

Ravenel, who was also married to Mary Ryan Ravenel from 1995 to 1998, shares joint custody of his children with Dennis. In November 2019, Dennis told Us Weekly exclusively that she has forged a strong bond with her ex as coparents.

“We actually have a great coparenting relationship. It’s good for him, it’s good for me,” the South Carolina native said at the time. “We’re moving forward, which is the first time I’ve said that in a long time, and it feels good.”

