Is it fall yet? ABC, CBS and NBC have all announced their TV lineup for the 2022 season — and there are a lot of familiar series for fans to sink their teeth into.

After a wave of cancellations across both network and streaming sites in March, April and May, TV lovers received some good news about the next season of shows. NBC, for example, announced its fall 2022 slate on Monday, May 16.

Long-running drama Law & Order: Special Victims Unit will be back on Thursday nights for its 24th season. The Dick Wolf series will be joined by the Law & Order revival and Christopher Meloni-led Law & Order: Organized Crime that same night.

“It’s very comforting to know absolutely what the legacy will be into the future,” Wolf, 75, told Variety in an interview published on Wednesday, May 18, of his TV empire. “This company has produced and has clear ownership [stakes] in the longest-running dramas in the history of television [Law & Order: SVU is wrapping up Season 23]. I don’t think anybody’s ever gonna catch us. And it ain’t over.”

Wolf cemented himself as one of the biggest names in TV production during the 2021-2022 season after nine of his broadcast series were scheduled on NBC and CBS. As of May, all nine series, which include the FBI franchise, One Chicago shows and Law & Order hits, were picked up for the 2022-2023 season.

“It’s a constant exploration of possibilities,” Wolf told the outlet of his intertwined series. “There are 56 actors under contract. The concept is there are nine shows, and anybody who’s in any of the nine shows can appear in the other eight, even on different networks. It’s pretty cool.”

While Wolf’s shows may rule Wednesday and Thursday nights on NBC and have a hold on CBS’ Tuesday lineup, they aren’t the only series coming back this fall. ABC previously announced the return of Grey’s Anatomy, which will enter its 19th season later this year.

The network is also making a major change when it comes to its Bachelor franchises. Bachelor in Paradise, which usually airs during the summer, has earned the coveted Monday and Tuesday night slots for ABC starting in fall.

The shift came after season 19 of The Bachelorette — which stars both Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia — was scheduled to premiere in July. The Bachelor has also been renewed for season 27, which will be part of the network’s midseason rollout.

Scroll through the gallery below to see each network’s premiere dates — new shows are bolded: