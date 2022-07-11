He has arrived! Pete Davidson will join Kim Kardashian on screen in The Kardashians season 2, and the Saturday Night Live alum is already cracking jokes in the new trailer for the Hulu reality show.

“Babe?” Kim, 41, asks with her bleached hair pulled into a tight bun, à la her Met Gala look. “Do you want to jump in the shower with me real quick?”

Pete, 28, who was chatting with Khloé Kardashian, throws his phone and cigarettes to the ground and runs over to his girlfriend.

Previously, only Pete’s voice appeared on The Kardashians after he started dating the SKKN by Kim founder in fall 2021. The season 1 finale, released in May, had a final scene after the credits that included Kim introducing Pete to one of her crew members.

“Pete, come here, you have to meet Paxy. Paxy has worked with me as audio [for] 14 years from Keeping Up With The Kardashians. She knows everything about me. She’s probably seen my vagina,” Kim said during the confessional.

The King of Staten Island star chimed in from off-camera, asking, “More than me?” (Paxy revealed that she actually hasn’t seen Kim’s private parts, but the star thinks it’s just a matter of time.)

Elsewhere in The Kardashians Season 2 trailer, Kim seems happy. “Life is good,” she says.

But it’s not all smooth sailing for the reality TV family.

Khloé, 38, and the Selfish author talk about being sued for over $100 million, referring to Blac Chyna‘s lawsuit against them. Rob Kardashian‘s ex alleged that they interfered with Rob & Chyna not moving forward with season 2.

“We’re leaving our fate in the hands of 12 random people. What if they hate us?” Khloe worries.

Kim seems stressed too. “I’m usually so together and I’ve just been tested.”

The jury ultimately sided with the Kardashian family in May. As a result, Chyna, 34, was awarded no damages and the case was dismissed. The model (real name Angela Renée White) plans to appeal the verdict.

Meanwhile, Kris Jenner is trying to protect her family. “I can’t tell my kids I’m scared. They have enough problems,” she tells the cameras while crying. Another scene shows her in the hospital with boyfriend Corey Gamble.

The season will also explore Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker‘s wedding planning. The Poosh founder, 43, is seen trying on her Dolce & Gabbana wedding dress.

Plus, Kylie Jenner will give birth to her son, whose name still hasn’t been revealed. The makeup mogul, 24, says she’s ready for her first night out in a year — and Kendall Jenner is reminded that she’s happy without kids right now.

“This is definitely a massive birth control moment for me. It’s a lot,” the model, 26, tells the cameras during her confessional.

The Kardashians season 2 premieres on Hulu September 22.

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!