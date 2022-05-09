A new kind of reality show. For the team behind The Kardashians, capturing the famous family’s life for Hulu was all about a different approach to storytelling.

“I went into it thinking how can I make this more of a documentary about the Kardashians? I just tried to divorce myself from thinking about it in a typical reality format where you have your A, B and C story line. I just went into it thinking ‘How can I just follow their lives?'” executive producer Danielle King exclusively told Us Weekly on Monday, May 9. “These are six of the most famous women in the world. There’s always something going on and let’s just do a documentary follow.”

King noted that the team behind the reality series was focused on creating a visually appealing look at the Kardashians and their lives. “Sometimes people hear docu follow and think ‘Oh, it won’t be pretty.’ But [with] the aesthetic — it was very important that we elevate the look of the show,” she continued. “So through the cameras, we’re using the lenses [and] I think the show looks gorgeous but it still feels very spontaneous because it’s a true docu follow.”

The Emmy nominee also enjoyed getting to offer a more candid look at the family, adding, “I thought I want to break the fourth wall in this new show, and it’s been a lot of fun.”

The Kardashian family originally took the reality TV landscape by storm with E!’s Keeping Up With the Kardashians. The show, which premiered in 2007, introduced viewers to Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner. After 14 years on the air, the family announced that they would be wrapping up this chapter of their lives.

“After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way,’ Kim, 41, wrote via Instagram in September 2020. “Our last season will air early next year in 2021. Without Keeping Up With the Kardashians, I wouldn’t be where I am today.“

The Skims founder added: “I am so incredibly grateful to everyone who has watched and supported me and my family these past 14 incredible years. This show made us who we are and I will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever.”

Before KUWTK aired its final episode, it was revealed that the family would be launching new content on Hulu as part of their major multiyear deal. The Kardashians, which premiered early last month, follows Kim’s tumultuous relationship with ex-husband Kanye West, Kourtney’s growing romance with now-fiancé Travis Barker, Khloé’s ups and downs with Tristan Thompson and more.

Ahead of the show’s debut, Kim previously teased what she hopes fans take away from this glimpse at her family’s life. “My goal was that it was familiar and felt like home, like, ‘Oh, my God, they’re back,’” the California native told Variety in April. “But updated or just a little bit more intimate.”

King, for her part, noted that to achieve such a vision required a unique filming schedule. “We have a shoot schedule five days a week, Monday through Friday. But that’s not always what we stick to,” she told Us on Monday. “Oftentimes on the weekend they’ll text or call or they’ll say something’s going on so my crew will rally and will get to whatever they’re doing. It’s a set schedule but we also leave a lot of room for spontaneity.”

