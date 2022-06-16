Khloe Kardashian's Candid Quotes About Finding Love After Tristan Scandal

Looking forward to the future. Following Khloé Kardashian‘s ups and downs with Tristan Thompson, the reality star has addressed her complicated outlook on finding The One.

Kardashian and Thompson started dating in September 2016 and announced that they were expecting a child together one year later. Days before their daughter True’s arrival in 2018, the athlete was accused of cheating on his then-pregnant girlfriend with multiple women.

The Good American cofounder stayed in her relationship with Thompson at the time, but they called it quits in February 2019 after he kissed Kylie Jenner‘s former best friend Jordyn Woods. Us Weekly confirmed in August 2020 that the couple were giving their romance another chance. Less than one year later, however, the duo split again. They gave things another try in fall 2021 before ending it for good.

Thompson’s private life became a topic of conversation when news broke in December 2021 that Maralee Nichols was suing him for child support. In the paperwork obtained by Us, the fitness model claimed that the NBA player was the father of her baby. The Canada native, for his part, acknowledged in his court response that he hooked up with Nichols that March — while he was still dating Kardashian.

After requesting genetic testing, Thompson publicly acknowledged the child’s paternity one month after the little one was born. “Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions,” the former Sacramento Kings player, who also shares a son with ex Jordan Craig, wrote via Instagram Stories in January. “Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son.”

Thompson issued an apology to his ex-girlfriend in the lengthy social media post.

“Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years,” he added. “My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”

A source exclusively told Us that Kardashian had no plans to romantically reconcile with Thompson. “It’s over for good,” the insider shared in March 2022. “They have not been romantically linked for quite some time.”

According to the insider, Kardashian was not focused on dating but hasn’t ruled it out. “[Khloé] is enjoying spending time with her best friends and family,” the source detailed. “If someone special comes into her life, of course she would love to explore a new relationship.”

The businesswoman, for her part, later opened up about her conflicting feelings toward Thompson. “It’s sad because, like, there’s so many good sides to him as well, but no one gets to see those ’cause they’re all overshadowed by, like, the personal stuff that’s going on between him and I,” she said during an episode of “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast in May.

Kardashian pointed out that the professional basketball player was not a “good partner” for her.

“I want everyone to still have, like, a fair shot at just being happy and having a good life. So I don’t ever encourage anyone to just, like, jump on that bandwagon, but I also think people can have their own feelings and do what they want, but he’s always going to be in my life because of True, and he’s a great dad, and that’s all I really need to focus on,” she mentioned at the time.

Scroll down for everything Kardashian said about her search for love: