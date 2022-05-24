Keeping up with Khloé. Khloé Kardashian gave new insight into her relationships with exes Tristan Thompson and Lamar Odom and more in a rare interview.

“I, like, miss the old me,” the 37-year-old reality star began on the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast on Tuesday, May 24, noting that she “overthink(s) everything now,” which is why she doesn’t do much press. “Doing interviews, I’m so hesitant to do them because people take 22 second clips and they make a TikTok video out of them. And then that’s out of context and then it turns into this viral thing. And I’m like, ‘What if you caught the first five minutes?’ You would understand maybe why I said that, or I don’t know. Now we’re always stuck explaining ourselves and I think the world is so eager to cancel people.”

In her lengthy conversation with Amanda Hirsch, Kardashian opened up about reliving her relationship with Thompson, 31, on The Kardashians. The first season of the Hulu show filmed when the twosome, who share daughter True, 4, were back together after navigating two prior cheating scandals. They split again during winter 2021 when news broke the NBA star was unfaithful again, fathering another woman’s child.

“When we first started the show, there was no social media. … In the beginning, you didn’t have so many people having access to giving you a narrative,” she said of backlash. “This isn’t natural, how much we’re exposed to and hearing so much outside noise. It’s definitely something that you can’t prepare yourself for. … I would say the past couple years, it’s definitely taken a shift. I don’t know if it has to do with maybe like stuff between me and Tristan — I’m not sure if, like, that maybe broke my confidence and then everything else piled on.”

Kardashian noted that she and Thompson get along for the sake of their daughter. “She FaceTimes him every night and it’s just very, like, cordial. There’s just not drama,” she said. “Like to me, the facts are the facts. What are we continuously fighting about? … I don’t need to know everything, but I know the facts and that’s enough for me.”

As for future relationships, Kardashian said she’s “not in that headspace” to date at the moment.

“I feel like if I meet someone, like, organically, I don’t know,” she explained. “I’m not on any apps and not that I’m, like, against it. I just can’t see myself really … I like energy. I feel like any photo I see, I’m just going to be like, ‘Oh, this is what we’re doing.’Like, I just think I’m going to be super judgy.”

Scroll through for more from Khloé’s interview: