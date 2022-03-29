The end of the road. After many ups and downs over the years, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly that Khloé Kardashian is standing strong when it comes to not getting back together with Tristan Thompson following his recent paternity scandal.

“It’s over for good,” the insider reveals, noting that since their romance ended the pair have only been focused on coparenting their 3-year-old daughter, True. “They have not been romantically linked for quite some time.”

Since their split, the reality star, 37, has been “happy about life” and continues to have “a great support system” by her side.

“[Khloé] is enjoying spending time with her best friends and family,” the source explains, adding that the Good American cofounder is “not actively dating” right now. “If someone special comes into her life, of course she would love to explore a new relationship.”

Kardashian and Thompson, 31, were first linked in September 2016. Days before they welcomed their first child together in 2018, the former Boston Celtics player was accused of cheating on his then-pregnant girlfriend with multiple women. The twosome stayed together at the time, but they called it quits in February 2019 after the professional basketball player kissed Kylie Jenner‘s former best friend Jordyn Woods.

In August 2020, Us confirmed that Kardashian and Thompson had rekindled their romance after spending time together amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Less than one year later, however, the duo split again.

The NBA player’s private life made headlines again when news broke that he was being sued for child support by Maralee Nichols. In the paperwork filed in June 2021, the fitness model, 31, claimed that Thompson was the father of her baby. The Canada native, for his part, acknowledged in his court response that he hooked up with Nichols that March — while he was still dating Kardashian.

At the end of the year, Us exclusively confirmed that Nichols gave birth to a baby boy named Theo. After previously requesting genetic testing, Thompson publicly acknowledged the child’s paternity one month after the little one was born.

“Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions,” the former Sacramento Kings player, who also shares a 5-year-old son with ex Jordan Craig, wrote via Instagram Stories in January. “Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son.”

In the lengthy note, Thompson apologized to Kardashian, writing, “Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”

The California native, for her part, recently confirmed that viewers will see the drama play out in the upcoming reality series, The Kardashians, which debuts April 14.

“It will be addressed on the show,” the Revenge Body host told Variety earlier this month. “We try as a family to protect the privacy of our partners or significant others, since they didn’t really sign up for this; we did. But if something is really public like this was, it would be strange if Tristan was a part of the show and then all of a sudden he disappears and we don’t ever talk about it.”

Kardashian pointed out that the audience “will almost feel slighted” if her ups and downs with Thompson aren’t included in the Hulu series. “So yes, we do address it,” she added at the time. “I always try to be as respectful as possible, but it is reality. But it’s not going to be some long, drawn-out situation. I think people are probably a little tired of it.”

With reporting by Diana Cooper

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!