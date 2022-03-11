Did they make it official? Tristan Thompson‘s paternity drama with Maralee Nichols has been messy from the start — and a new filing reveals he dropped a major bombshell about his alleged relationship status with now-ex Khloé Kardashian.

Documents submitted by Nichols, 31, on March 4, and later seen by Us Weekly, show Snapchat messages allegedly sent by the athlete, 30, last spring. Thompson has claimed the texts are fake, while Nichols’ lawyer argued that the excerpts demonstrate the NBA player’s “unwillingness” and “refusal” to support the pair’s son before his December 2021 birth.

In one message from April 2021, the fitness model claimed: “You literally just told me you are engaged and are trying to be with your family.. I didn’t even know you were engaged. You have a record of treating me like absolutely crap and this whole situation has been upsetting.”

Days later, Thompson allegedly replied: “I’m engaged but I will be married soon. I told you I won’t and can’t be in the child life at all by no means … Why not wait till yoj [sic] find the right person to have a family with. Why would you want a baby with a man that’s engaged. You wanna keep a mistake.”

The former Boston Celtics star was still dating Kardashian, 37, when the message was allegedly sent. Us confirmed in June 2021 that the off-on couple, who share 3-year-old daughter True, called it quits after reconciling the previous summer. While rumors had swirled about a possible engagement — the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum was spotted multiple times with a large ring on her left hand before the breakup — nothing was ever confirmed.

According to the latest filing, the Canada native spent $2 million on an engagement ring for Kardashian. In May 2021, Thompson told Nichols that he and the Good American cofounder planned to move away from California.

“Just a heads up me and my fiancè [sic] gonna announce publicly about out [sic] marriage,” he allegedly wrote. “Just a heads up. We probably moving out the country in September and live either in Europe or Caribbean. Better living for us and our family away from the bs of America.”

Before Nichols gave birth, she sued Thompson for child support, alleging that their hookup took place in March 2021. Earlier this year, the Chicago Bulls center confirmed his paternity and issued a public apology to Kardashian. Nichols later claimed that Thompson “has done nothing to support” her and their son, Theo.

“He has not made any attempt to meet their son nor has he provided any financial assistance,” her rep alleged in a February statement.

The new mom went on to exclusively tell Us that raising her baby boy has been “so rewarding” despite the challenges of single parenthood. ” I never knew I could love someone so much. He brings such joy into my life and is my greatest blessing. … I will do everything in my power to make sure he is provided for,” she said in February.

Kardashian, for her part, largely kept quiet about Thompson’s situation. After weathering multiple cheating scandals in the past — including when she was nine months pregnant with True in 2018 — she recently told Variety that the latest drama would be addressed on her family’s upcoming Hulu series, The Kardashians.

“I wish I never had to talk about that because it’s not a fun thing to talk about,” she said. “But it is part of my journey in life, so we will see it on the show.”

Us has reached out to Thompson and Kardashian for comment regarding Nichols’ alleged texts.

