Highs and lows. Maralee Nichols is getting real about being a single parent two months after welcoming her and Tristan Thompson’s baby boy.

“I love caring for my son daily and tending to his needs,” the fit model, 31, exclusively tells Us Weekly of the little one, whose name she has yet to reveal. “It is so rewarding. I never knew I could love someone so much. He brings such joy into my life and is my greatest blessing.”

The Texas native notes, however, that she “face[s] difficulties” raising her son on her own.

“I am the sole caretaker for my son, and I will do everything in my power to make sure he is provided for,” the new mom explains. “I will be the best mommy I can be. I love playing with him and making him laugh. He has the cutest smile and is always so happy. I also love reading to him and rocking him to sleep. He is so cuddly.”

The infant has a “sweet personality,” Nichols adds of her “ray of sunshine,” telling Us, “He is always smiling and laughing. He is very strong and big for his age and could hold his head up before he was 1 month. When I talk to him, he tries to say the words that I am saying. He loves being on FaceTime and will laugh and smile and really try and communicate. It is too cute.”

The former personal trainer’s comments come the same week that she claimed via her rep that Thompson, 30, has “done nothing” since their little one’s arrival.

“He has not made any attempt to meet their son nor has he provided any financial assistance,” the Monday, February 14, statement said of the power forward.

While the athlete previously denied that he was the father of Nichols’ child when she sued him for child support last year, the Canada native confirmed his paternity in January.

“I take full responsibility for my actions,” the Sacramento Kings player, who is also the father of son Prince, 5, and daughter True, 3, with Jordan Craig and Khloé Kardashian, respectively, wrote via Instagram Stories in January. “I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately.”

Nichols has shared sweet shots of the 2-month-old via Instagram since his December 2021 arrival, but the California resident has yet to show her followers their son’s face.

With reporting by Diana Cooper

