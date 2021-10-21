Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson Are In a ‘Unique Situation’ Post-Split

Making it work for them. Since calling it quits earlier this year, Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have found themselves in “a unique situation right now.”

A source exclusively tells Us Weekly that Thompson, 30, and Kardashian, 37, are “not fully back together,” but they are spending plenty of quality time with one another as they focus on raising their daughter True, 3.

Following their split earlier this year, the insider notes that “Khloé has not been dating anyone else right now.” The Good American cofounder may be spending more time with the NBA star but “that doesn’t mean she’s ready to take Tristan back,” the source adds.

The twosome originally sparked romance rumors in September 2016 and two years later welcomed their first child together. Kardashian and Thompson initially stayed together after he was unfaithful with multiple women ahead of True’s birth, but split one year later when the athlete was spotted kissing Jordyn Woods in February 2019.

The reality star and the former Cleveland Cavaliers member gave their relationship another try after being in quarantine together during the coronavirus pandemic. Less than one year later, Us confirmed that the duo once again decided to go their separate ways romantically.

“They broke up a few weeks ago,” a second source revealed to Us in June. “They remain amicable toward each other and will continue to coparent.”

Fans started to wonder whether the pair were giving their romance another shot in August, only for the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star to shut down all speculation.

After one social media user tweeted that the California native had “no self worth” if she took the basketball player back, Kardashian clapped back, “You’re telling me you made an assessment about my life because of a random blog? I think that says more about you than it does about me.”

At the time, Thompson seemingly showed support for Kardashian by throwing his own shade on social media.

“Gossipers are worse than thieves because they attempt to steal another person’s dignity, honor, credibility, and reputation which are difficult to restore,” he tweeted. “So remember this: when your feet slip, you can restore your balance. When your tongue slips, you cannot recover your words. Act accordingly.”

Since their split, Kardashian and Thompson have both been putting their daughter first.

“The best part of shooting for @healthmagazine was my baby girl was able to join me 💕,” the Strong Looks Better Naked author captioned a sweet photo of her and True via Instagram earlier this month.

Thompson, for his part, has “really been a great dad to True,” the first source shares with Us.

“He has been spending a lot of time with Khloé and True and has been a very hands on dad,” the insider details. “Khloé loves having her family together.”

With reporting by Travis Cronin