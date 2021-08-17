A united front. Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have continued to have each other’s back after recent speculation that they are back together.

While a source exclusively tells Us Weekly that the exes are “not back together” amid rumors to the contrary, the insider also notes that Thompson, 30, “would very much love” to give their romance another chance.

“He knows it’s over,” the source tells Us, adding that the athlete has been “hooking up” with other people since their split two months ago.

A second insider confirmed that while the reconciliation rumors are “not true,” Kardashian, 37, and Thompson are still focused on the next steps for their family.

“Tristan is training for the NBA and is focused on that at the moment,” a source explains to Us. “They still coparent well and he plans on making time to hang with Khloe and True when he’s not playing basketball.”

The Good American cofounder, who shares daughter True, 3, with her ex-boyfriend, reacted to the rumors on social media earlier this week when a troll tweeted that she had “no self worth” if she decided to date Thompson again.

“You’re telling me you made an assessment about my life because of a random blog? I think that says more about you than it does about me,” the reality star tweeted back on Monday, August 16.

The basketball player, who was recently traded from the Boston Celtics to the Sacramento Kings, shared his own dig at the negativity being thrown at the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum.

“Gossipers are worse than thieves because they attempt to steal another person’s dignity, honor, credibility, and reputation which are difficult to restore,” Thompson tweeted on Monday. “So remember this: when your feet slip, you can restore your balance. When your tongue slips, you cannot recover your words. Act accordingly.”

That same day, Kardashian also “liked” an E! News tweet denying that her and Thompson had rekindled their romantic relationship.

Kardashian and Thompson first sparked romance rumors in September 2016. One year later, the twosome announced that the KUWTK star was pregnant. Days before Kardashian was due to give birth, Thompson was unfaithful to his girlfriend with multiple women. Although they initially stayed together after True’s arrival in April 2018, the pair called it quits the following year when the Canada native hooked up with Kylie Jenner‘s former best friend Jordyn Woods.

During the coronavirus pandemic, Us broke the news that Kardashian and Thompson were back together after isolating together with their little one in August 2020.

“Khloé is hopeful that Tristan has changed for good and will continue to grow and be the great and loyal partner that he has been throughout their time together during the [coronavirus] quarantine,” a source exclusively told Us at the time about the twosome.

Less than one year later, Us confirmed that the couple decided to go their separate ways for good.

“They broke up a few weeks ago,” another source detailed to Us in June. “They remain amicable toward each other and will continue to coparent. Things just didn’t work out.”

Even though Kardashian and Thompson decided to end their romantic relationship, the professional basketball player has since gushed about his ex with a special message on her birthday.

“Happy birthday @khloekardashian. Thank you for being not just an amazing partner, mommy and best friend but also being the kindest, caring and most loving human being I’ve ever met,” he wrote via Instagram in June. “Your love and spirit is contagious to all who’ve met you. Thank you for always being there for me and putting our family first. I love you so much. Have an amazing day. ❤️❤️.”

With reporting by Diana Cooper and Jennifer Heger