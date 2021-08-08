He’s coming home! Tristan Thompson will play basketball in California after being traded, and Khloe Kardashian seemed to indicate that she’s happy about the move.

The reality star, 37, didn’t respond to the news directly, but she shared several optimistic quotes on Sunday, August 8. “Every situation in life is temporary. So, when life is good, make sure you enjoy and receive it fully,” one quote shared via Instagram Stories read. “And when life is not so good, remember that it will not last forever, and better days are on the way.”

Another quote attributed to Yung Pueblo read, “Happiness is not fulfilling every pleasure or getting every outcome you desire. Happiness is being able to enjoy life with a peaceful mind that is not constantly craving for more. It is the Inner peace that comes with embracing change.”

Thompson’s deal to move from the Boston Celtics to the Sacramento Kings was announced on Saturday, August 7. The center, 30, spent nearly a decade with the Cleveland Cavaliers until 2020 when he was traded to the Boston Celtics. He’ll leave New England after just one season to go to California, which is where his children live.

Thompson is father to Prince, 4, whom he shares with his ex-girlfriend, model Jordy Craig. He also shares daughter True, 3, with Kardashian.

The Good American founder expressed concern about the distance between her and Thompson in late 2020 ahead of his move to Boston.

“I’m not opposed to Boston, but once you have kids, it’s different,” Kardashian explained in an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which aired in June. Though she and the Canada native were still together at the time (they later split), she explained that her concern about bouncing back and forth between coasts was really about True’s well being.

“True has her whole life in L.A. — her cousins, I have preschool class at my house,” the Dose & Co. investor said. “It’s COVID, so I can’t just take her to Boston and go find classes there. Everything’s shut down. I think if it was a different year, maybe I’d be more open to uprooting her. But what am I going to do? Take her there to be in a condo there and stay inside some walls?”

Ultimately, Kardashian decided not to move to Boston. When Thompson returns to California, he will play for the Sacramento Kings at the Golden 1 Arena, which is about a 6-hour drive from Calabasas. However, if he flies, it can be under 90 minutes away.

Kardashian has opened up previously about coparenting with her ex, which can be difficult.

“It’s hard. It’s not easy for me,” the E! personality said in October 2019. “It would be easier for me to keep my daughter away and be like, ‘No, because you hurt me.’ But he never hurt True. Him and I have our own relationship, and then Tristan and True have theirs. I will never come in-between that, I don’t believe in that.”

Kardashian and Thompson started dating in 2016 and welcomed True two years later. Following multiple cheating scandals, including one with Kylie Jenner‘s ex-BFF Jordyn Woods, they broke up in 2018. Us Weekly confirmed their reunion in August 2020 and their next split the following June.

“They were doing well up until these girls came out saying they hooked up with Tristan,” an insider told Us in June. “She struggles because Tristan is the father of True, and she wants to be on good terms with him but is having trouble because she sees him as a cheater and thinks it’ll continue to happen if she takes him back.”