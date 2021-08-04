Focused on the future. Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are on good terms following their most recent split.

“Tristan is doing well,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “He has nothing but love for his daughter, [3-year-old True,] and nothing but love and respect for Khloé. They coparent well together. He’d do anything for his baby girl.”

Us confirmed in June that Kardashian, 37, and Thompson, 30, ended things nearly one year after reconciling. “They broke up a few weeks ago,” an insider revealed at the time. “They remain amicable toward each other and will continue to coparent [True].”

The source added that “there was no drama” that led to the split, insisting, “Things just didn’t work out.”

Kardashian and Thompson first began dating in September 2016. Shortly before they welcomed True in April 2018, he was caught cheating with multiple women. While the two stayed together amid the scandal, they ultimately broke up in February 2019 after the NBA player kissed Kylie Jenner’s then-BFF Jordyn Woods. The Good American cofounder and the athlete quarantined together in 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic, getting back together in August of that year.

The reality star subtly reacted to shade directed toward her ex by Tana Mongeau in June. “All i know to tweet about my birthday party last night is that tristan thompson was one of the first attendees,” the YouTube star, 23, tweeted at the time. “Like babe where’s true.”

Kardashian subsequently “liked” a fan’s response to Mongeau, which read, “Shut the f–k up. This screams attention-seeking at it’s [sic] finest bc you know damn well that man gon make headlines over anything pertaining to women.” The internet personality later apologized.

Thompson, for his part, had nothing but kind words for the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum later that month. “Happy birthday @khloekardashian. Thank you for being not just an amazing partner, mommy and best friend but also being the kindest, caring and most loving human being I’ve ever met,” he gushed via Instagram. “Your love and spirit is contagious to all who’ve met you. Thank you for always being there for me and putting our family first. I love you so much. Have an amazing day.”

The Boston Celtics player raised eyebrows in July when he left a series of heart-eyes emojis in the comments section of one of Kardashian’s Instagram posts. He then threatened Lamar Odom after the Revenge Body host’s ex-husband called her a “hottie,” launching a feud between the basketball players.