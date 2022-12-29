A miniature North! Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s eldest daughter, North West, enlisted younger sister Chicago West for a sweet collaboration.

“Turning my sister to me [sic],” North, 9, captioned a Wednesday, December 28, TikTok video of her sister, 4. In the clip, Chicago waved to her sister’s camera in her Batgirl dress — with a coordinating cape and eye mask — before walking out of the room.

As the preschooler walked back through the door, she had swapped her outfit for a black concert T-shirt, matching shorts, open-toed slides and sunglasses perched on the edge of her nose. Chicago’s outfit resembles many of North’s own getups that she sports in her own social media pics.

North has proven to be a TikTok queen, posting all sorts of beauty tutorials, dance trends and hilarious pranks on her famous mom and siblings. (Kardashian, 42, and West, 45, coparent North, Saint, 6, Chicago, and Psalm, 3.)

“The way she is so creative and the way she loves to do this video,” the Skims mogul gushed about North’s social media prowess during a Tuesday, December 27 interview on Gwyneth Paltrow’s “Goop” podcast. “She’ll do skincare stuff, she loves special effects makeup, and that’s what she loves to do. She loves to do it and it makes her so happy. She’s so innocent in so many ways … and I give her this creative outlet.”

She added: “I take it as more of a creative thing — as long as it’s age-appropriate.”

North, who shares a public profile with Kardashian, is only able to use the app via her mother’s phone with restricted comments.

“Even within my family, how Kourtney [Kardashian] operates, how Khloé [Kardashian] operates, how Kylie [Jenner] … we always say every family is different. So whether it’s the snacks that we’re allowed to eat [or with social media], it is hard because all of our cousins — my nieces and nephews — they’re all best friends with my kids. They’re all the same ages,” the Kardashians star told Paltrow, 50. “So if [Kourtney’s daughter] Penelope has a TikTok, North wants a TikTok. And all the girls at school have a TikTok. However, I have made a rule with their dad about it. He’s not happy about that. I respect that.”

She continued: “It can only be on my own phone. It’s not something where she can scroll and look at things [and] we don’t do comments.”

Kim, whose divorce from West was finalized earlier this year, previously went toe-to-toe with the rapper over North’s social media profile.

“SINCE THIS IS MY FIRST DIVORCE I NEED TO KNOW WHAT I SHOULD DO ABOUT MY DAUGHTER BEING PUT ON TIK TOK AGAINST MY WILL?” the Grammy Award winner captioned a since-deleted Instagram post in February, sharing a screenshot from North’s account.

The Selfish author later issued a statement, defending North’s TikTok page.

“Kanye’s constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create,” Kim wrote via Instagram Story in February. “As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision — because it brings her happiness. Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all.”