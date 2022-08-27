Just like her mom and aunts! Penelope Disick, Kourtney Kardashian and ex Scott Disick’s daughter, clearly has a passion for all things fashion and beauty.

“Have a good morning,” the 10-year-old captioned a Friday, August 26, TikTok video of her beauty routine, which has since been deleted.

Following the style of a social media “get ready with me” video, Penelope — who shares her TikTok account with the 43-year-old Poosh founder — sported a pink, terrycloth headband to keep her hair from falling over her face. Then, she got to work applying moisturizer and concealer — which she dabbed on using a beauty blender. Once the foundation of her look was set, Penelope applied a swipe of sparkly eyeshadow to her eyelids.

Ever the supportive family member, Penelope even used some of her aunt Kylie Jenner’s products to complete her styling. According to E! News, the elementary schooler used lip balm, lip gloss and mascara from Kylie Cosmetics. Once she completed her makeup routine, Penelope removed her headband and waved goodbye to the cameras.

Penelope — Kardashian and the 39-year-old Talentless founder’s only daughter — launched her “P and Kourt” account last year. In many of her social media videos, Penelope and her mom tackle various viral trends, including several ones that test her makeup skills.

“Minion party,” she captioned since-deleted TikTok footage of her younger brother, Reign, earlier this month, according to Page Six. In the clip, Penelope painted her 7-year-old sibling’s face like the Minion characters from the Despicable Me movie franchise.

Penelope also underwent a drastic hair makeover last year, trading her naturally brown locks for a bright red hue.

“It’s really not that bad. It just needs a little … shaping. To the salon,” she mouthed in a December 2021 TikTok video, revealing her new ‘do.

Penelope — whom Kardashian and Disick coparent alongside Mason, 12, and Reign — even rocked her red locks at her mom’s Italian wedding ceremony earlier this year. The Kardashians star and Travis Barker held their third nuptials in May, with Penelope serving as a flower girl. She wore a white tulle gown with red roses, the latter of which coordinated with her hair. Penelope’s dress even matched her new stepsisters — Alabama Barker, 16, and Atiana De La Hoya, 23, whom the drummer, 46, shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler — and their wedding outfits.

The Blink-182 musician — who also shares son Landon, 18, with Moakler, 47 — and Kardashian have been eager to seamlessly raise their blended brood as one familial unit.

“I love the idea of a blended family. I think the more kids the merrier. It is like more people to love. I am really close to Travis’ kids and I love them. It’s a beautiful thing,” the Hulu personality explained in a May episode of the Kardashians. “Travis is a really amazing father. It is one of the reasons that I fell in love with him. He is very patient. I think because we have all known each other it does make it easier to blend our families. It is all I could ever want.”