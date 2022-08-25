Her big night! While celebrating her beauty brand’s latest milestone, Kylie Jenner had her entire family by her side.

Jenner, 25, was photographed rocking an unbuttoned white shirtdress on her way to the Ulta Beauty party in Los Angeles on Wednesday, August 24. The beauty mogul, who completed her look with sunglasses and a sequin clutch, was joined by 4-year-old daughter Stormi. The little one matched her mom with a silver top and skirt outfit. Jenner’s daughter also looked adorable with her own pair of sunglasses and small purse.

While at the event, Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner all made appearances to support their family member. Khloé, 38, and Kris, 66, both showed off the hot pink trend with stunning pantsuits. Meanwhile, Kim, 41, and Kourtney, 43, opted for an edgy black theme with their ensembles. Kendall, 26, for her part, stood out with a sleek dress that included a print in the front.

The famous family’s outing came as Kylie rang in her latest release of Kylie Cosmetics’ Kylie Lip Kits at Ulta Beauty. The Life of Kylie alum recently changed up the design of her iconic makeup brand amid a company makeover.

“The NEW @kyliecosmetics is officially launching on July 15 on KylieCosmetics.com! Everything is clean and vegan, and I can’t wait for you guys to try these new formulas,” she wrote via Instagram in July 2021. “I’m so thankful to all of you who have been on this journey with me, and can’t wait to take you into the new chapter of Kylie Cosmetics.”

At the time, Kylie noted that her brand would be expanding globally with products being sold in Douglas Cosmetics, Nocibé, Harrods Beauty, Selfridges, Mecca Beauty, Ulta, Nordstrom, Gold Apple, Boots UK and Shopper’s Drug Mart.

After launching Kylie Cosmetics at the age of 17 in 2014, the reality star made a name for herself in the beauty industry. In November 2019, Kylie sold a 51 percent stake of her cosmetics and skincare businesses to Coty.

According to the California native, her daughter is next in line to take over her beauty empire — should Stormi be interested. “She has her own office where she gets all her business done,” the Kylie Skin founder explained in a YouTube video in July 2021, adding that her first child “loves” to work.

She added: “Stormi is my legacy. I’m raising her to be smart and kind and driven. Maybe she will take over Kylie Cosmetics one day? Only if she wants to. Becoming a mom was the biggest change for me. I’ve grown so much as a person and I continue to grow every single day. I love learning and I’m trying to be the best person I can possibly be.”

Kylie, who shares Stormi with Travis Scott, expanded her family earlier this year with the birth of their baby boy. After their second child’s arrival in February, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum announced that she and Scott, 31, named their baby Wolf. They later clarified that they changed their son’s name to a new moniker that they have yet to reveal.

“FYI our son’s name isn’t Wolf anymore,” the mom of two wrote via Instagram Story in March. “We just really didn’t feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere.”

