Growing up in glam! There’s no denying that Kylie Jenner is a badass beauty boss, and it seems Stormi Webster may be following in her footsteps.

In her new Youtube video Inside Kylie Cosmetics Part Two: Disrupting the Beauty Industry, which was released on Monday, July 12, the 23-year-old reality star revealed that her 3-year-old daughter not only comes to work with her every day, but she has her own office!

And trust Us, it’s a toddler’s dream come true. With a ball bit, conference table, a crib and more Barbie dolls than a tiny tot could ever imagine, Stormi is already a part of the family business.

In fact, she attends meetings, swatches products and, according to lovey Kris Jenner, she “loves” going to work with her mother.

“She has her own office where she gets all her business done,” the Kylie Skin founder explained as Stormi took a seat at her pretty pink desk. Talk about a boss baby!

The little one, who Kylie shares with Travis Scott, doesn’t just sit around and play with toys all day though. According to the Kylie Cosmetics founder, she’s “launching a little secret brand soon.”

As for what company the toddler will be taking over? It’s possible that it’s Kylie Baby, a new brand that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star teased on Instagram in June.

“Bath time with @kyliebaby,” she captioned a photo of Stormi at the time. The post links out to an account that currently has zero posts, but is followed by momager Kris.

According to documents obtained by Us Weekly, Kylie filed a trademark for the company in May 2019 for the brand to cover an array of products, ranging from skin moisturizers and clothing to baby strollers and furniture.

Whether Stormi decides to step into the beauty business or not, Kylie is making sure she has independent, powerful women too look up to.

“Stormi is my legacy. I’m raising her to be smart and kind and driven. Maybe she will take over Kylie Cosmetics one day? Only if she wants to,” Kylie said in the video, which is airing in advance of the clean and vegan relaunch of Kylie Cosmetics on July 15.

She continued: “Becoming a mom was the biggest change for me. I’ve grown so much as a person and I continue to grow every single day. I love learning and I’m trying to be the best person I can possibly be.”