Glamour girls! Kylie Jenner and her daughter, Stormi Webster, enjoyed a shopping day at Ulta Beauty.

“It’s a very special day today because I am taking my daughter to see my makeup at Ulta,” the beauty mogul, 24, said of her line, Kylie Cosmetics, in a video posted via Instagram on Wednesday, June 8. “You excited?” Jenner asked the 4-year-old, who said “Yeah!” The video then transitioned to show the mother-daughter duo arriving at the retailer.

“I’m so excited,” the reality star said while walking hand in hand with her little one.

For the occasion, Jenner and her baby girl were dressed in coordinating ensembles. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum opted for baggy white trousers, a pink and green halter top and strappy pink sandals. For her part, Stormi matched her famous mom in a floral mini dress, white sneakers and a mini Prada handbag.

While inside the store, Jenner and Stormi picked out a few of the influencer’s lip kits. Jenner explained that she specifically wanted to buy her brand’s Ulta Beauty shade, which she created for the merchant. Stormi also racked up on some highlighters. “I like this color,” she said while viewing the different options. The little one then lucked up on the last mauve eyeshadow palette on the shelf. The two headed to the register — after taking selfies with fans, of course.

“Took my angel baby gorgeous goosey girl to see @Kylieskin & @Kyliecosmetics at @Ultabeauty. Still such a dream every time I visit. Thank you to the entire Ulta team always,” Jenner wrote over an additional Instagram post, which included photos of herself and Storm inside the store. The businesswoman shares Stormi with rapper Travis Scott. The pair are also the parents of a son, formerly known as Wolf.

Jenner’s beauty outing with Stormi comes after she unveiled her latest Kylie Cosmetics creation: a collaboration with her best friend Stassie Karanikolaou.

She announced the collection via Instagram on Tuesday, June 7, sharing a promotional photo of herself Karanikolaou, 27. “AHHHH FINALLY!! @staskaranikolaou and I started dreaming of this collab a few years ago and we finally made it happen,” Jenner wrote in the caption of the post. The reality star shared that their “mini collection” includes “a gloss duo, a special stassie lipkit, a highlighter in stas’s [sic] perfect shade and two fun liquid eyeliner pens.”

Jenner launched Kylie Cosmetics in 2014.

