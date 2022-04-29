This Stunning Halter Crop Top Is a Major Head-Turner

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We want to make this upcoming summer count, so we obviously need the right clothes to make that happen! We’ve been shopping for new bathing suits and dresses we can wear in the sunshine, but we’re also in need of some versatile tops we can add to the rotation too.

The best tops to wear in the summer are definitely crop tops. We love showing a little extra skin, and they’re the perfect match for all of our high-waisted jeans and cutoff shorts. As much as we love our basic crop tops, this dressier one from GAMISOTE is a definitely must-have!

Get the GAMISOTE Women’s Halter Criss Cross Crop Top for $18 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 29, 2022, but are subject to change.

We love the way this top is designed. It’s definitely classy but it has a touch of sultriness as well. This fitted top has ruching on the front that enhances the bust with a smooth band underneath. The back of the top is smocked so it fits perfectly around the midsection without feeling too tight.

But the main standout feature of this top is the criss-cross halter straps! They wrap in the front, and you can then tie the ends around the back of your neck however tight or loose you see fit. We love that the fabric straps are thicker, which makes the overall appearance look more expensive. No one will believe you found this top for under $20 on Amazon!

You can pick up this garment in three basic neutrals, as well as deep red and bright lilac purple. We honestly can’t decide which color we like best! But at this price point, we’re definitely comfortable with buying it in a couple of different options so we can match each shade with the different looks we have in mind. We have a real winner on our hands here, and we’d be foolish not to add this top to our carts ASAP!

