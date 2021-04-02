The 11 Best White Sneakers to Buy This Season

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

White sneakers are a bona fide staple in every wardrobe, but finding the right pair can be a bit of a challenge. They’re not the same, despite what some may think! Every outfit calls for a specific variation of white kicks. If you’re in the market for a pair of white sneakers that will go with jeans, those will surely be different than the version you would pair with a dress. Naturally, your personality is a factor here too — you may be more sporty, casual or classic — and that will determine the right pair of white sneakers to purchase. If you’re concerned about cleanliness and prefer to sport a fresh pair at all times, there are numerous handy hacks to keep them looking as good as new.

While there are tried-and-true takes on the timeless style, there are slightly updated models which are suited for more fashion-forward shoppers. There are plenty of options to wear during day-to-day life, but there are also a slew of sneakers that are designed with fitness fashion in mind. Once you’ve narrowed down why exactly you’re shopping for white sneakers, we’ve done the heavy lifting and selected 11 top kicks that are bound to make a statement this season. Read on to find the perfect pair!

11 Best White Sneakers for 2021

Best Platform White Sneakers: Superga 2790 Acotw Platform Sneaker

These sneakers from Superga are one of the most stylish platform pairs on the market. The platform adds extra height and creates an ultra-cute look, and the overall design isn’t overwhelming or distracting. You can wear these platforms with anything. Spring staple alert!

Get the Superga 2790 Acotw Platform Sneaker with free shipping for $80, available from Zappos!

Best Classic White Sneakers: Nike Women’s Air Force 1 Flyknit Low Basketball Shoes

When you think of Nike, you think of their Air Force 1s — it’s just a fashion fact. These shoes have been around for decades, and are a go-to choice for major stars like Hailey Bieber and Kylie Jenner!

Get the Nike Women’s Air Force 1 Flyknit Low Basketball Shoes for prices starting at $119, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 1, 2021, but are subject to change.

Best White Sneakers From Nike: Air Force 1 Shadow

These Air Force 1s are an updated take on Nike’s most iconic sneaker. They have a chunkier heel that gives you double the height, and the exaggerated logos make them stand out from the pack! The details may be subtle, but they make all the difference.

Get the Air Force 1 Shadow sneakers with free shipping for $110, available from Nike!

Best White Sneakers From Converse: Chuck Taylor® All Star® Core Hi

Need we say more? These high-tops are as classic as it gets, and they can be teamed with practically any outfit. Whether you’re wearing a floral dress or a cashmere tracksuit, these will instantly elevate the aesthetic.

Get the Converse Chuck Taylor® All Star® Core Hi with free shipping for $55, available from Zappos!

Best Easy-to-Wash White Sneakers: Allbirds Women’s Wool Runners

These essential sneakers from Allbirds have such a stylish monochromatic look, and they’re incredibly easy to wash. All you have to do is throw them in the washing machine and you’re all set — what could be better than that?

Get the Women’s Wool Runners with free shipping for $95, available from Allbirds!

Best White Leather Sneakers: Converse Chuck Taylor® All Star® Leather Ox

Converse’s line of classic sneakers in leather are beyond comfortable — and adorable to boot. Most leather shoes or sneakers take time to break in, but these shoes will feel amazing right out of the box.

Get the Converse Chuck Taylor® All Star® Leather Ox (originally $60) on sale with free shipping for $55, available from Zappos!

Best Vegan Leather White Sneakers: Journee Collection Comfort Foam™ Edell Sneaker

Can you even tell the difference between these and a traditional leather shoe? The slightly off-white color looks amazing, and the overall design of these sneakers will always be trendy and sophisticated.

Get the Journee Collection Comfort Foam™ Edell Sneaker with free shipping for $60, available from Zappos!

Best White Sneakers for the Gym: ASICS Women’s Gel-Excite 7 Running Shoes

These sneakers from ASICS are a major bestseller on Amazon. They’re incredibly supportive and ideal for all different types of workouts, and they’re super affordable too! We’re obsessed with the sleek design of the white pair, which you can throw on for a sporty look beyond the gym.

Get the ASICS Women’s Gel-Excite 7 Running Shoes for prices starting at $53, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 1, 2021, but are subject to change.

Best Designer White Sneakers: Tory Burch Howell Court Printed Sneaker

You can tell that these sneakers have an elegant air about them. They’re made from leather and they’re seriously sleek, and we’re living for the tiny pop of snakeskin print in the back!

Get the Howell Court Printed Sneaker with free shipping for $198, available from Tory Burch!

Best Chunky White Sneakers: Fila Women’s Disruptor II Sneaker

When these sneakers from Fila burst onto the scene, they practically took over Instagram — and they’re still just as fabulous! Their chunky platform style is bold, but it’s still not aggressive or overpowering. They’re one of our all-time favorites!

Get the Fila Women’s Disruptor II Sneaker for prices starting at $31, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 1, 2021, but are subject to change.

Best Minimalist White Sneakers: Keds Women’s Champion Original Leather Sneaker

These sneakers from Keds have been around forever, and they’re the gold standard when it comes to simple tennis shoes. They have a low-key design that goes with anything and everything — literally!

Get the Keds Women’s Champion Original Leather Sneaker for prices starting at $35, available on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 1, 2021, but are subject to change.

