Shop the Limited-Edition ASPENX x Prada Ski Performance Wear Collection

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Après ski, anyone? Just in time for ski season, premium retail brand ASPENX has collaborated with luxury designer Prada on a limited-edition collection of elevated ski performance wear. Designed by Prada with Aspen’s ski professionals and artist Paula Crown, this luxe line includes womenswear and menswear intended to optimize performance, comfort and style in the snow.

Blending the technical excellence of Aspen Skiing Company with Prada’s legendary craftsmanship, this collection consists of high-performance pieces built for optimum movement and mobility. Hit the slopes in style in these fashionable ensembles!

“We are excited to reveal our partnership with Prada as an integral part of ASPENX’s inaugural lineup of premium offerings for the 2021/2022 ski season,” Crown said. “More than a fashion collection, this collaboration is a physical representation of the one-of-a-kind spirit of Aspen just ahead of the destination’s 75th anniversary. Built for uninhibited exploration, the capsule complements ASPENX’s founding vision of new possibilities, and I am beyond pleased to work with such a revered house as Prada on this momentous occasion.”

A premium extension of Prada Linea Rossa, the ASPENX Prada collection features the signature red stripe logo that originated in 1997. Each item in the eco-conscious capsule is composed of sustainable textiles engineered to support physical activity. Among the selection of ready-to-wear separates is a Recycled Double Jersey Sweatshirt that belongs in every closet. There are also two outerwear styles to choose from, the Extreme-Tex Jacket and Extreme-Tex Ski Jacket. Both pieces provide insulation and waterproof capabilities due to the three-layer fabric and customized padding designed to regulate body temperature.

The limited-edition ASPENX Prada collection is exclusively available now on ASPENX.com and at the ASPENX store in Aspen’s Gondola Plaza. Act fast! These iconic looks could sell out before ski season is over.

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!