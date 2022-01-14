7 Winter-White Sneakers You Can Style With Virtually Any Outfit

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

White sneakers are our go-to shoe any time of year. These classic kicks are so fresh and fashion-forward! Plus, they’re appropriate for daytime or date night. Spring is right around the corner, so you might as well get a head start on shopping this must-have footwear for the upcoming season. But you can even rock this look in cold weather! After all, winter-white is very in. The crisp trend is a street-style staple, teamed with leggings and slouchy socks or straight-leg cropped jeans. We rounded up our favorite white sneakers from Zappos below. Keep it comfy in these everyday essentials!

These Iconic Chuck Taylor Converses

Every closet needs a classic pair of Converses. Considered to be the OG basketball shoe, these canvas sneakers will never go out of style.

Get the Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Core Ox for just $55 at Zappos!

These Casual Reebok Sneakers

One shopper declared that these timeless Reebok sneakers are the “most comfortable tennis shoe I have purchased.” These top-rated kicks feature a durable rubber sole and cushioned footbed for extra comfort.

Get the Reebok Lifestyle Classic Leather Shoes for just $75 at Zappos!

These Flexible Sole Sorel Sneakers

Put a spring in your step with these Sorel sneakers that look ultra-luxe. One shopper raved, “Amazing sneakers. Super comfy and stylish. Great for walking around in the city/sightseeing.”

Get the Sorel Kinetic RNEGD Lace-Up Sneaker for just $110 at Zappos!

These Adidas Originals Sneakers

Feel like a superstar in these Superstar sneakers by Adidas. “Love these shoes,” gushed one customer. “They’re really cute to wear with almost anything and so comfortable.”

Get the Adidas Originals Superstar W for just $95 at Zappos!

These Lucky Brand Leather Sneakers

Today’s your lucky day! We just found the perfect pair of off-white sneakers from Lucky Brand. As one shopper said, “Super comfortable, soft leather that requires no break-in period. Nice simple fashionable design.”

Get the Lucky Brand Darleena Sneakers for just $79 at Zappos!

These Cushioned Hoka One One Sneakers

Shoppers say that these Hoka One One sneakers provide excellent support. One review reported, “They are so comfy. And stylish. They are the best I’ve ever worn.”

Get the Hoka One One Clifton 8 for just $140 at Zappos!

These Platform Keds Sneakers

Step up your shoe game with these top-rated platform Keds. “I live in white tennis shoes for work and these are a fantastic fit and truly all day comfortable,” shared one customer. “I love the platform sole for the added stability and height. Highly recommend these!”

Get the Keds Triple Up Leather for just $75 at Zappos!

