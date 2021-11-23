These Affordable Sneakers Look Just Like a Trendy Designer Pair

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

With athleisure still making waves as one of fashion’s most coveted trends, it’s no surprise that footwear has gone casual too. For many influencers and A-listers, comfortable sneakers are all the rage — but not just any old pair. We’re talking about the flashy Golden Goose sneakers that have been a staple for stars like Megan Fox, Katie Holmes and Reese Witherspoon, to name just a few.

These celeb-approved sneakers are known for unique embellishments, and their whimsical style makes them incredibly sought after — and expensive. We’re completely on board with the look, but not so much the price tag. Many pairs ring in over $500, which isn’t in budget for many of Us. Luckily, we came across a similar pair on Amazon that’s currently under $50!

Get the PARTY Women’s Fashion Star Sneaker for prices starting at just $25, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 23, 2021, but are subject to change.

When we first noticed these sneakers from PARTY, we couldn’t help but feel like we had hit the jackpot. The star detail is instantly eye-catching, and they’re available in a slew of chic shades that will complement a variety of ensembles. There are even animal print versions and different iterations of the star pattern if you’re looking for a style that’s more unique!

These are low-rise sneakers that provide your ankles with tons of mobility. Yes, they’re easy to walk in! They have a rubber sole that’s about an inch thick and include a padded footbed for added comfort. If you’re heading to brunch with the girls and want to elevate your #OOTD, these shoes are ideal. But of course, they can be teamed with a dress for a laid-back, luxe look!

At the end of the day, you simply can’t beat the price of these sneakers. When it comes to trends, shelling out big bucks to score the exact pieces your favorite celebs are wearing isn’t always an option. That’s why alternatives are important, and it looks like these kicks may be a solid new addition to your collection!

