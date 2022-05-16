A family outing. Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster supported Travis Scott during his first appearance following the Astroworld tragedy at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards.

The “Sicko Mode” rapper, 31, confirmed to Entertainment Tonight that he was enjoying his family night out on Sunday, May 15, while walking the red carpet, before posing with the Kylie Cosmetics founder, 24, and their 4-year-old daughter. The pair also share a son, formerly known as Wolf, who was not in attendance. Jenner wore a grey, long-sleeved Balmain dress that had the illusion of a nude body on the front, with her hair in a slicked-back bun. Stormi, meanwhile, wore her hair in a matching style, along with a white dress and sneakers.

Following the event, the Kylie Swim founder changed into a more casual ensemble of a white corset top and jeans for dinner with her boyfriend. Jenner shared a photo via her Instagram Story with Scott, who wrapped his arm around her while avoiding the camera.

Their outing marked the first major appearance that Scott has made since the mass casualty incident that occurred at his Astroworld Festival in November 2021. During his performance at the Houston, Texas, event, the sold-out crowd — plus additional attendees who had jumped the fences and crashed the concert — rushed the stage, which caused mass panic and hysteria, leading to numerous accidents. 10 people died and around 300 more were injured as a result.

“I’m absolutely devastated by what took place last night,” Scott wrote via Twitter the following day. “My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival. Houston PD has my total support as they continue to look into the tragic loss of life. I am committed to working together with the Houston community to heal and support the families in need. Thank you to Houston PD, Fire Department and NRG Park for their immediate response and support. Love You All.”

The Texas native also offered to cover all of the funeral expenses for the victims and provide additional aid for those affected.

In the aftermath of the tragedy, Scott lost endorsement deals from Air Jordan and Epic Games and Anheuser-Busch announced that his Cacti hard seltzers, launched in early 2021, were no longer in production. The “Highest in the Room” performer was also named in multiple lawsuits from the families of those who died as well as Astroworld attendees who were injured and an investigation into the event was launched in December 2021 by the House Oversight Committee.

In addition, Variety reported in December 2021 that Scott was set to be a headliner at Coachella 2022, but was pulled from the festival in the aftermath of Astroworld.

While some music fans were surprised that the rapper was asked to perform at the 2022 BBMAs, the show’s host, Diddy, publicly defended Scott ahead of the event. “As a musical family, none of us are saints; none of us are without things that happen to them in life,” the producer, 52, told Billboard on Thursday, May 12. “So one of the things I’m doing directly is uncanceling the canceled. That’s breaking news because people haven’t been about uncanceling. But canceling is a trend that needs to stop.”

He continued: “I looked at Travis’ situation and I said, ‘Man, I got some power to do something about that because we can’t start that in the music industry or even in life period, so I’m here to forgive, to unify, to celebrate, and to have everybody be free.”