Like mother, like daughter! Kylie Jenner is passing down her sense of fashion to her daughter, Stormi Webster. And it’s almost too cute to handle.

On Wednesday, December 23, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 23, shared a pic of two Prada bags on her Instagram story. The one for her was a larger, sharper red purse while the other for her 2-year-old was a smaller pink one with a chain strap. “Mini me,” she wrote over the pic.

This comes just a day after the Lip Kit creator posted a snap of her little girl looking as adorably chic as ever with another small Prada purse, only in blue.

It’s no secret that Stormi loves designer duds, especially bags. After all, who could forget that adorable video of the toddler walking around, carrying a mini pink Birkin bag, refusing to put it down? “She won’t let go of that purse,” Jenner captioned the clip on April 1, 2019.

Then back in September the beauty mogul posted a pic of her little girl all geared up for her first day of homeschooling, pairing her black shorts and T-shirt with chunky white sneakers and a pink Hermès Kelly Backpack.

Though the backpack style may be the perfect piece for a school setting, the $12,000 price point had some people up-in-arms. Specifically, Bethenny Frankel.

When UsWeekly reposted the pic of Stormi rocking the bag to our Instagram feed, the Real Housewives of New York City alum, 49, took to the comments to voice her disapproval. “I never say anything about this stuff but this is the most transparent humble brag I’ve seen yet,” she wrote. “It’s everything wrong with everything.”

Meanwhile, close family friend Hailey Baldwin commented on Jenner’s Instagram, “Ray of sunshine.”

Listen on Spotify to Get Tressed With Us to get the details of every hair love affair in Hollywood, from the hits and misses on the red carpet to your favorite celebrities’ street style ‘dos (and don’ts!)