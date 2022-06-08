Friends who glam together, stay together! Kylie Jenner has unveiled her latest Kylie Cosmetics creation, and it’s a collaboration with her best friend Stassie Karanikolaou.

The beauty mogul, 24, announced the collection via Instagram on Tuesday, June 7, sharing a promotional photo of herself Karanikolaou, 27. “AHHHH FINALLY!! @staskaranikolaou and I started dreaming of this collab a few years ago and we finally made it happen,” Jenner wrote in the caption of the post. The reality star shared that their “mini collection” includes “a gloss duo, a special stassie lipkit, a highlighter in stas’s [sic] perfect shade and two fun liquid eyeliner pens.”

Jenner added that creating the line, which drops on Monday, June 13, with Karanikolaou was “so special” and she “can’t wait” for fans to try the products. In the image, the California natives are seen posing against each other with Jenner sporting a pink wig and Karanikolaou in a blue wig. The influencers were also dressed in coordinating latex bodysuits. Both Jenner and Karanikolaou shared additional images via their Instagram Stories.

The Kardashians star and the Sunny Vodka cofounder have been friends since middle school. In a 2021 interview with Bustle, Karanikolaou revealed the two met at a Barnes & Noble and solidified their friendship with a sleepover. “We know too much about each other. We’re stuck with each other forever,” she said of Jenner. The social media stars are undoubtedly inseparable, both Jenner and Karanikolaou often post photos of themselves together on vacation, at dinner and out and about in Calabasas.

In addition to Karanikolaou, the makeup expert has launched collaborations with her sisters Kendall Jenner, Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian. The brand, which Kylie launched in 2014, has also introduced holiday and birthday editions.

For her 2019 cover story with Harper’s Bazaar Arabia, which she shared with mother and momager Kris Jenner, Kylie opened up about the booming business. “I don’t really do it to make money or think that far into the future if this is going to be super successful. I just knew my talents and was passionate about makeup and lips and lipsticks. It’s been a real love of mine for as long as I can remember. I never even knew that you can really turn your passion into a business, you know. I just followed my heart and went with how I felt.”

