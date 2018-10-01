Let it be known: when Kylie Jenner commits to a look, she really commits to it. For example, when the beauty magnate dyed her platinum bob pink (with the help of Chris Appleton and Manic Panic), she relished in the new hue for a few days and then upped the ante by bringing her eye, cheek and lip makeup choices in line with her tresses.

The 21-year-old entrepreneur posted a series of glam selfies to her Instagram feed on Saturday, September 29, showing off not only her baby pink hair, but coordinating face beat courtesy of of celebrity makeup artist Ariel London (aka @makeupbyariel).

First, to keep everything balanced and not overwhelm the youngest Jenner’s face, celebrity makeup artist Andrew Fitzsimmons pulled back her hair in a sleek, simple style with a center part. This opened up Kylie’s face as a canvas for London to show off his craft.

The makeup pro then got to work, creating a balanced soft glam look with the eyes as the focus. Not only were Kylie’s light brown peepers swathed in a warmer pink hue, but a slightly deeper shade of the millennial color palette was blended through her crease to define them even more. Also present: cotton candy pink shadow underneath the Kylie Cosmetics founder’s waterline and a soft brown flicked eyeliner.

Next, a generous dousing of true pink blush on the center of the apples of her cheeks for a youthful effect, with a touch of pink highlighter to enhance her bone structure.

The finishing touch: a taupy pink pout that was matte and sophisticated.

Let this be a lesson: you can wear all pink makeup and have it match your hair and not look like you got hosed down with Pepto if you do it well.

