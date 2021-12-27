Runs in the family! Penelope Disick is well on her way to becoming a beauty icon. Case in point? The 9-year-old just dropped a viral TikTok video documenting her red hair transformation.

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s daughter gave her long copper locks a fire engine red makeover, sharing the whole hair dyeing process with her 2.8 million followers.

“It’s really not that bad. It just needs a little … .shaping. To the salon,” Penelope mouthed in the video. A quick transition later and the budding beauty guru had a hairstylist painting bright red hair dye all over her long locks.

While she enlisted a pro for parts, Penelope took over once the color was slathered on. She cleaned up any dye that landed on her forehead, applied some face cream and set her timer for just around 14 minutes.

Once it buzzed, Penelope jumped in the shower fully clothed (it’s all about the content people!) to rinse out the dye, placed her hair in a towel turban and brushed and blowdried to perfection.

Naturally, the video went viral, accumulating a whopping 251,000 likes in less than 24 hours. Given that the comments section is turned off on the account, some fans even took to Twitter to share their obsession.

“We’re all so effin excited about Penelope, aren’t we,” a user captioned a photo of her new look. Another person added: “Penelope Disick is an icon.”

The little one previously debuted a similar hue in August however, pre-dating Penelope’s TikTok fame. At the time, the 42-year-old Poosh founder debuted her daughter’s look.

Kardashian shared a snap via Instagram Stories of Penelope transforming her tresses in their living room. She also shared the final result to her grid, effectively sending fans wild.

The little one’s love for glam extends beyond having fun with her hair. She’s also into skincare and makeup, taking after her aunts Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian.

Earlier this month, Penelope took to TikTok to break down her beauty routine. And for the record, it’s pretty intense for an elementary schooler.

When it comes to skincare, she uses the Kylie Skin Cleanser, Honest Beauty Facial Oil, Le Labo Hand Soap and Heritage Store Rosewater & Glycerin Hydrating Facial Mist.

In the hair department, Penelope uses shampoo and conditioner from Honest Beauty, body wash from Kylie Skin and the occasional scalp scrub. She keeps makeup to a minimum, but she doesn’t shy away from fun acrylics. In November, she rocked an orange polish with a Burberry printed accent nail.