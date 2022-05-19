Not here for it. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker‘s newly engaged bliss wasn’t everyone’s cup of tea — and her kids were not afraid to say it.

During a new episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, which premiered on Thursday, May 19, Kourtney, 43, and Travis, 46, were packing on the PDA before Penelope, 9, asked the couple to stop.

The Poosh founder asked if they could share “just one” kiss after pausing her make out session with the musician. Later in the episode, the pair showed off their love again during a dinner with their children.

Kourtney shares Mason, 12, Penelope and Reign, 7, with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick. Travis, for his part, shares son Landon, 18, and daughter Alabama, 16, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. He is also a father figure to Atiana, 23 — who Moakler, 47, shares with ex Oscar De La Hoya. Some of their children appeared on screen during the episode.

“I love the idea of a blended family. I think the more kids the merrier. It is like more people to love. I am really close to Travis’ kids and I love them. It’s a beautiful thing,” the reality star explained during a confessional interview. “Travis is a really amazing father. It is one of the reasons that I fell in love with him. He is very patient. I think because we have all known each other it does make it easier to blend our families. It is all I could ever want.”

During the dinner, Kourtney and Travis started to kiss again — which her youngest child seemingly didn’t support. “I am going to die. Can you guys not kiss in French again? Could you guys please not French kiss again?” Reign said off screen.

The new episode followed events shortly after Travis popped the question to Kourtney. In response to the news, her children voiced their concerns about being left out of her engagement. For Kourtney, it was her mother Kris Jenner‘s final decision that left her unhappy with the situation.

“I do wish that my kids were here. I think it would have made them feel more included in the decision and part of the surprise,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum said during an episode earlier this month. “I know that my mom made that decision and it probably wasn’t her best.”

The twosome, after exchanging vows at a Las Vegas chapel in April, later made it legal at a courthouse ceremony on Sunday, May 16, with Kourtney’s grandmother Mary Jo “MJ” Campbell and the drummer’s father, Randy Barker, in attendance.

A source told Us Weekly that they will invite more family and friends to celebrate their nuptials “in the near future” in Italy.

