Surprise! Whether they were invited or not, Kourtney Kardashian‘s famous family members didn’t attend her courthouse wedding to Travis Barker as many of them had prior commitments.

The Poosh founder, 43, tied the knot with the Blink 182 drummer, 46, on the steps of a courthouse in Santa Monica, California, on Sunday, May 15. Unlike their Las Vegas ceremony, a source told Us Weekly exclusively that the couple obtained a marriage license and they are officially, legally married. The insider added that they plan to have another wedding “in the near future” in Italy, which will be attended by all of their friends and family. This time, however, Kardashian’s maternal grandmother, Mary Jo “MJ” Campbell, was the only member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan in attendance.

The matriarch was spotted watching the newlyweds take wedding photos in front of a black convertible featuring a “Just Married” sign on the back after the ceremony. Kardashian wore a white mini dress and a matching veil for the occasion, while Barker wore an all-black suit.

The duo previously exchanged vows in the early hours of April 4 at the One Love Wedding Chapel in Sin City, but they later revealed that the spur-of-the-moment ceremony was just “practice” for their future wedding. “Found these in my camera roll,” Kardashian wrote via Instagram two days later, alongside several photos from the night. “Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license). Practice makes perfect.”

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! later that week, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum revealed that she informed her family about their plans via group text just minutes before the ceremony. Khloé Kardashian was able to watch via FaceTime, while Kim Kardashian missed the ceremony completely. “I was sleeping,” the Skims founder, 41, said at the time. “She put it in the group chat, like, ‘Oh, hey guys, by the way … I got married last night!’ And I woke up to like, a million texts.”

This time around, Kim was busy cheering on son Saint at a soccer game while Kourtney and Barker tied the knot. The KKW beauty founder was spotted sitting on the sidelines on Sunday rooting for her son’s team and even taking some time to cuddle him in between periods. The aspiring lawyer also took time to endorse Senator Henry Stern‘s reelection campaign on her Instagram Story, revealing that she spoke with him on the phone to talk about his platform. “It left me feeling really hopeful,” Kim explained, adding that she was particularly interested in his environmental platform. “I really feel like we really need people like him in office.”

While it’s unclear whether Khloé, 37, was able to FaceTime Kourtney for the ceremony once again, she was busy posting on social media on Sunday as Good American launched their “sparkle” swimwear collection. The Strong Looks Better Naked author posed in a pink bikini from the line in a series of three photos, pairing the look with a long-sleeved, button-up coverup for her photo shoot.

