Keeping it low-key! Kendall Jenner gave fans a brief glimpse into her romance with Devin Booker during a sweet date night.

“We’ve got a game @dbook,” the model, 26, wrote via Instagram Story on Saturday, May 15, alongside a snap of their “Sorry!” game.

After sharing the board’s setup, Jenner teased the all-important outcome. “I win,” the Kardashians personality captioned a second pic on Saturday, adding a smiling emoticon to her post.

Per the game’s rules, Jenner had traveled around the board and maneuvered all four of her blue pawns into the home square to end victorious.

The reality TV star was first linked to the Phoenix Suns athlete, 25, in April 2020 and their relationship has since continued heating up.

“[They] care about one another immensely, but it’s not like they will be getting engaged any time soon,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in March 2021, one month after they took their romance Instagram official. “[Kendall] likes the pace at which things are going at the moment and has no plans to elevate things so quickly.”

The insider added at the time: “They are not the kind of couple that spends 24/7 together. Kendall likes to have her own personal time and spend time with her family. She also has a lot on her plate when it comes to work and her modeling gigs.”

While the twosome balance their own busy careers, they frequently share their support for one another when they can.

“I watch every game unless I have — last night, I had a dinner, but all my friends and family know that I, like, sit with my phone [in front of me] wherever I am with the game on,” the Kendall + Kylie designer revealed during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last month.

While the duo prefer to keep their romance under-the-radar, Booker, for his part, subtly gushed about their connection earlier this year.

“I wouldn’t say ‘hard,’” the professional athlete said of dating in the public eye during an WSJ. Magazine profile published in March. “Honestly, I’m enjoying life to the fullest, and that came off my tongue so easily because it wasn’t always this way, but I feel like I’m in a good place right now.”

Booker added: “I love my family, I love the people around me, and I love the impact that I get to have on this world, the younger generation under me and the kids who look up to me.”

