Lucky in love! Devin Booker gave fans a rare glimpse of his relationship with Kendall Jenner as the model celebrated her 26th birthday.

“Most beautiful woman,” the 25-year-old NBA athlete wrote via his Instagram Story on Wednesday, November 3, alongside a photo of the pair smiling as they sat around a dinner table.

Booker later shared a second photo of the twosome getting cozy in matching hoodies. He added an emoji of a padlock to the snap, which featured him with his arms wrapped around Jenner from behind.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum also received birthday wishes from her family members on Wednesday, including her mom, Kris Jenner, who posted a handful of throwback photos from Kendall’s childhood.

“Happy happiest birthday to my amazing, kind, caring, compassionate, smart, gorgeous, intelligent, loving, brilliant, genuine, beautiful inside and out, coolest, most stylish daughter @kendalljenner who has the biggest heart and the most beautiful smile and who lights up every room she walks into!!!!” the momager, 65, captioned the slideshow. “Kenny, you light up my life every single day and I am so proud of you!! Thank you for every single memory we have made and for always being my ride or die.”

Kylie Jenner, for her part, gushed over her “partner in crime” and “best friend” in a social media tribute of her own. “I wouldn’t want to walk through life with anyone else. I love you forever horsegirlkj 🐴🤎,” the pregnant reality star, 24, wrote.

Kendall celebrated her birthday with a star-studded bash in Los Angeles on Sunday, October 31. The costume party was attended by Kim Kardashian, French Montana, Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin), per Vogue, but Booker didn’t appear to be there alongside his girlfriend.

Us Weekly confirmed in June 2020 that Kendall was “hooking up” with the Phoenix Suns player, two months after they were spotted together in Arizona. The pair have kept their relationship relatively private ever since, but “care about one another immensely,” a source told Us in March.

“But it’s not like they will be getting engaged any time soon,” the insider noted at the time. “Kendall likes the pace at which things are going at the moment and has no plans to elevate things so quickly.”

That same month, a separate source revealed that Kendall’s family members are “fond of” the Olympian, telling Us, “They’ve gotten to spend a lot of time with him and find him very charming, respectful and fun.”

The pair marked their first anniversary in June as KUWTK came to an end. At the time, the show’s executive producer Farnaz Farjam explained why Kendall’s relationships hardly ever made it to air.

“Kendall’s always had this rule — she just felt like she had to be with someone for at least a year before she lets them be a part of the show, because she doesn’t always know what people’s intentions are,” Farjam told Bravo’s “The Daily Dish” podcast. “So that’s why we kind of kept her personal life out of it, just because she had a rule.”