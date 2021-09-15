Top 5

Kendall Jenner Reveals Which of Her Nieces Has ‘the Biggest Crush’ on Boyfriend Devin Booker

By

Too cute! Kendall Jenner’s boyfriend, Devin Booker, is close with her family members — especially her nieces and nephews.

The professional basketball player, 24, “loves” the 18, soon to be 20, little ones, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 25, told Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, September 14, explaining that her siblings Kylie Jenner and Burt Jenner both have more babies on the way.

“Him and [Kylie’s 3-year-old daughter], Stormi, have an amazing relationship,” the model said on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon episode. “She has the biggest crush on him, and I’m jealous sometimes. I’m like, ‘Stop. Can you guys not?’”

The pair started dating last year, two years after going on a double date with other people. “It’s easy because they get along well and he also gets along great with her family,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in August 2020.

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker Shutterstock (2)

When it comes to starting a family of her own, Jenner goes “in and out” of baby fever phases, the Los Angeles native told E! News in May 2019.

“Some days, I’ll be there and I’ll be like, ‘[Oh, my God], I think it’s happening. I think I have the fever,’” she told the outlet at the time. “Most days, I’m like, ‘This is too much.’ It’s a lot to be able to play with them. I’ll just be like, ‘Go to your mom.’”

The previous year, the former E! personality explained to Vogue that she was “still trying to find [her] path in life, not work-wise.”

Kendall Jenner Reveals Which of Her Nieces Has the Biggest Crush on Boyfriend Devin Booker Stormi Webster
Stormi Webster Courtesy of Kylie Jenner

Kendall explained in March 2018: “At the end of our life, you’re not going to care that you worked every day and you made this much money. You’re going to care about the relationships that you’ve built and the bonds that you have and the love that you’ve created. That’s what you’re going to care about. That’s my whole thing: what you leave behind.”

The 818 Tequila creator previously dated Ben Simmons, Blake Griffin and ASAP Rocky before dating Booker. As for the Phoenix Suns player, he dated Kylie’s former best friend Jordyn Woods from 2018 to 2019.

Kendall Jenner Reveals Which of Her Nieces Has the Biggest Crush on Boyfriend Devin Booker 2
Kendall Jenner and Jimmy Fallon during ‘The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon’ on September 14, 2021. Alex Hooks/NBC

Now, the Michigan native has “practically moved in with” Kendall, another insider exclusively told Us in June. “They really respect each other’s careers and give each other space to focus on her modeling or his basketball career. That’s probably what makes their relationship work so well is that they have that work-life balance.”

