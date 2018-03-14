Baby love! Kendall Jenner opened up about how Kylie Jenner becoming a mom has already changed the two sisters’ relationship.

The Life of Kylie star, 20, welcomed daughter Stormi in February and the supermodel, 22, said the excitement to be an aunt was different this time around because it was her little sister who was expecting.

“It’s not that it’s more exciting than any other births in the family — it’s different exciting because she’s my baby sister who I grew up with,” she told Vogue in an interview published on Wednesday, March 14. “We all grew up in twos: Kourtney and Kim grew up together; Rob and Khloé; Brandon and Brody; Burton and Casey, and then Kylie and I.”

She added: “So to see my best friend growing up have a baby? It’s already made us even closer.”

The model, who is currently dating NBA player Blake Griffin, revealed that she also has a maternal side like the rest of her sisters. “My friends make fun of me and call me Mama Ken because I literally take control of every situation,” she said. “I guess I’m a control freak. Do you know how many times I’ve taken care of my drunk friends?” Her friends agree. “She’s like my second mom—she’s my club mom,” DJ Taco Bennett told the publication. “Whenever I get drunk she takes care of me.”

When asked if she was ready for children of her own, she said: “I am ready to wait. I want to have kids, but at, like, 28 or 29.”

love you, mean it A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Mar 10, 2018 at 11:36pm PST

She added: “I’m only 22. I am still trying to find my path — in life, not work-wise.” While work is her main priority at the moment, Jenner knows that what matters most is what you do outside of your career and the connections you make with others.

“At the end of our life, you’re not going to care that you worked every day and you made this much money,” she said. “You’re going to care about the relationships that you’ve built and the bonds that you have and the love that you’ve created. That’s what you’re going to care about. That’s my whole thing: what you leave behind.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!