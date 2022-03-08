Kendall Jenner Is Taking a 'Slower Approach' to Devin Booker Relationship

At their own pace. After Devin Booker shared some rare insight into his romance with Kendall Jenner, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly that the couple are “very much in love.”

“Their relationship works very well because they have that work [and] life balance,” the insider explains, noting that the pair are “very supportive of each other’s careers” while also enjoying their “quality time together.”

According to the source, Jenner, 26, isn’t in “any rush to get married” at this point in her life, adding, “Seeing what her older sisters have been through, Kendall is taking a slower approach to relationships.”

The Kardashian family has recently made headlines for amid various ups and downs in their respective love lives.

Following Khloé Kardashian‘s drawn-out divorce from Lamar Odom, which was finalized in 2016, the Good American cofounder, 37, has been in an on and off romance with Tristan Thompson. The duo, who share daughter True, called it quits for a second time last year.

Kim Kardashian, meanwhile, is in the midst of a very public divorce with Kanye West, with whom she shares four children. The reality star, 41, is currently dating Pete Davidson.

Jenner and Booker, 25, were first spotted spending time together in April 2020. Four months later, Us confirmed that the duo were “still seeing each other.” A second source told Us at the time, “It’s easy because they get along well and he also gets along great with her family.”

Amid their low-key romance, the twosome have reached major milestones including Booker publicly supporting his girlfriend’s new tequila brand during a New York City outing in August 2021. That same month, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum visited her boyfriend’s hometown in Mississippi, meeting his grandmother during the trip.

Even though the model prefers to keep her dating life private, she previously opened up about how she knows that a romance is special.

“I’m very young and right now I feel like relationships aren’t always super-certain and I don’t want to bring too much attention to something if you don’t really know long term [what it’s going to be],” the California native told Vogue in May 2019. “A relationship is only meant to be between two people, and the second you make it the world’s business is when it starts messing with the two people mentally. Like once everyone is let in, you’re letting all these opinions into your relationships, and I don’t think that’s fair.”

The athlete, for his part, also recently explained why it isn’t “hard” for him to date in the public eye, telling WSJ. Magazine earlier this month, “Honestly, I’m enjoying life to the fullest, and that came off my tongue so easily because it wasn’t always this way, but I feel like I’m in a good place right now.”

He added: “I love my family, I love the people around me, and I love the impact that I get to have on this world, the younger generation under me and the kids who look up to me.”

With reporting by Diana Cooper

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!